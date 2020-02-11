Keeper Security to Present Current Cybersecurity Threat Landscape and Demo Its Zero-Knowledge Security Architecture and Advanced Encryption Platform at RSA Conference 2020

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , provider of the leading cybersecurity platform for preventing password-related data breaches and cyberthreats, today announced its presence and participation at the RSA Conference (RSAC) in San Francisco, to be held from February 24-28, 2020.

"The cyberthreat environment is becoming more dangerous globally, with cyberattacks becoming increasingly frequent, sophisticated and destructive," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-Founder of Keeper Security. "With phishing and smishing, deep fakes and election-related cyberattacks expected to gain prominence, we are eager to share our insights and key solutions with the RSAC community for the most prominent, emerging cyberthreats."

Throughout the conference, Keeper will offer a series of educational sessions with Guccione, who will discuss key practices in mitigating the risk of data breaches. Additionally, he will be joined by cybersecurity author, advisor and thought leader Shira Rubinoff, who will discuss the "Cyberthreat Landscape in 2020 and Beyond" at Keeper's RSAC booth (#2145 South Expo Hall).

"I'm thrilled to join Darren and the Keeper team at this year's RSA Conference to talk about what the threat landscape looks like for CISOs and CIOs in this coming decade," said Rubinoff. "As cyberthreats continue to evolve and cybercriminals find new ways to cause disruption, I'm excited to have a candid discussion with Darren and find out what businesses need to watch out for in 2020 and beyond."

In addition to these presentations, Keeper team members will showcase actionable insights on how Keeper Enterprise and KeeperMSP prevent password-related data breaches by providing a robust and easy-to-deploy platform that enables advanced reporting, automated user provisioning, developer APIs, real-time alerts and more.

About Keeper Security, Inc.

Keeper Security, Inc. (Keeper) is the market-leading, top-rated cybersecurity platform for preventing password-related data breaches and cyberthreats. Keeper's zero-knowledge security and encryption software is trusted by millions of people and thousands of businesses across the globe to mitigate the risk of cybertheft, boost employee productivity and meet compliance standards. Named PC Magazine's Best Password Manager of the Year & Editors' Choice, PCWorld's Editors' Choice and InfoSec Publisher's Choice Award for Password Management, Keeper is SOC-2 and ISO 27001 Certified and is also listed for use by the U.S. federal government through the System for Award Management (SAM). Learn more at https://keepersecurity.com .

