Keep up with Ontario's Environmental News

Ontario's only environmental magazine releases its spring 2020 issue

Published quarterly by Ontario Nature, ON Nature Magazine brings readers closer to nature by exploring Ontario's natural areas and wildlife and providing insight into environmental issues.

The award-winning magazine features stunning photography and in-depth articles by nature specialists. ON Nature explores Ontario's wild species and spaces, while offering insight on breaking conservation and science news, environmental issues, outdoor recreation and natural history.

The spring 2020 issue is one that can't be missed! Some of the feature articles include:

Crying Wolf

A government proposal casts wolves and coyotes as scapegoats for declines in moose populations. But, as is so often the case, the offenders are probably closer to home.

By Conor Mihell

A Tree Woven Through Culture

The steady decline of black ash is exacting a heavy price – not only on Ontario ecosystems but also on Indigenous traditions.

By Raechel Bonomo

ON Nature has created a digital version of their magazine so that readers can access the latest environmental news no matter where they are. The spring 2020 issue will be available online on March 13, 2020 on onnnaturemagazine.com.

ON Nature, a nature and environment magazine, is published quarterly by Ontario Nature. A charity representing more than 30,000 members and supporters, and more than 150 groups across the province, Ontario Nature's mission is to protect wild species and wild spaces through conservation, education and public engagement.

