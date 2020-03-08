08.03.2020 20:00:00

Keene Family of Companies Welcomes New Regional Manager

CLEVELAND, March 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rebecca Turbeville joins Keene Building Products as the Regional Manager for AL, FL, GA, LA, MS, NC, SC, TN, and Southern VA. After graduating from SUNY Plattsburgh, Rebecca made her way to Raleigh, NC to work for Kenseal, a division 7 distributor (White Cap). Rebecca spent 2 ½ years as a specification consultant for ACO, Inc., where she gained valuable experience and knowledge within the design community.

Now, Rebecca enjoys the best of both worlds in her role as Regional Manager. She hunts down the job, pushes the spec, and follows it through to the contractor. She likes to fully "own" a project and is passionate about the industry.

"It's always the people that make the difference, from customers to colleagues. Keene has been the company I've been looking for, as far as a perfect fit for me and I'm so glad to be here!" Rebecca loves the fact that her days are never the same and prides herself on her technical knowledge and experience in distribution. She finds that the relationships she has built within the construction industry have been the most important and rewarding aspect of her career.

Currently, Rebecca lives in South Carolina with her loving, supportive husband, Scott, and their kids, Victoria (9) and Jonathan David (4 months). In her free time, she loves spending time with family, attending any kind of sporting event, enjoys live music, including Karaoke, and anything on the lake or at the beach.

Keene Building Products is an American manufacturer of 3-dimensional products for the building envelope, noise control, and roofing markets.

For further information call 877.514.5336, email at info@keenebuilding.com, or visit website keenebuilding.com.

 

SOURCE Keene Building Products

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

06.03.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
06.03.20
OPEC spielt “Russisches Roulette”
06.03.20
SMI-Erholung bereits wieder beendet
06.03.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Langfristiger Trendwechsel? / Kühne + Nagel – Neue Abwärtswelle?
06.03.20
Will Coronavirus Impact Industrial Metals Markets?
05.03.20
Aktienmärkte weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
02.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.03.20
Schroders: Sieben Gründe, warum London trotz Brexit erfolgreich sein wird
27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
mehr
Aktienmärkte weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Börsen im Korrekturmodus: So lange dauerten vergangene Abwärtsphasen
Warren Buffett sitzt auf einem riesigen Geld-Berg - ein Analyst erklärt warum
Tesla-Bär: Tesla-Aktie ist die "grösste einzelne Aktienblase auf dem gesamten Blasen-Markt"
Neben WeWork-Pleite: Diese Unternehmen kämpfen ebenfalls mit Schwierigkeiten
Das passiert beim Halving mit dem Bitcoin - und seinem Kurs
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
KW 10: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Experte: Bis 2025 könnte der Goldpreis bei dieser Höchstmarke stehen
Ethereum-Bullen: Klettert der Ethereumkurs bald auf 2.000 bis 8.000 US-Dollar?
Rückschlag für Tesla: Neuzulassungen in Europa anscheinend deutlich rückläufig

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich mit herben Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- DAX rauscht ab -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen tiefrot
Coronavirus-Ängste belasteten die Börsen in Zürich und Frankfurt zum Wochenausklang extrem. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag ebenfalls abwärts. Auch die asiatischen Märkte standen stark unter Druck.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;