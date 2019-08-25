Keene Family of Companies Acquires Barrett Company

CLEVELAND, Ohio, August 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keene Family of Companies announces an addition to its portfolio. Barrett Company has been acquired and will join Keene Family of Companies: Keene Building Products, Dependable, LLC, Continental Products, Ltd and Keene Village Plastics.

Barrett was founded in 1928 by Emmett R. Barrett, Sr. and his father Noah Barrett. The focus of their endeavor was on contracting residential and commercial roofs. In 1975, the Barrett Company concentrated on the development and marketing of polymer-modified asphalt systems. Then in 1982, Barrett Company launched its most well-known roofing line of products, Ram-Tough, nationwide. For over 10 decades the Barrett Company has had hands-on experience, professionally engineered products, and systems in the high-performance roofing and waterproofing markets.

"Tim Barrett and I have known each other for over 25 years," stated Jim Keene, owner and CEO of Keene Family of Companies. "When it came time to consider the next ownership, Tim thought the success Keene Family of Companies has with its family oriented brands would provide a great home for Barrett Company. I fully agree that we can help make this a bigger success."¬¬

Keene's Division Manager, Eric Horstman, will be working closely with Tim Barrett and his team to make this partnership with Keene a success.

Please welcome a proud partnership with the owner of Barrett Company, Tim Barrett, and his team.

