04.08.2020

Keely Hersh Wins Big at IWCE International Vision Design Awards

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keely Hersh, owner of Right at Home Interiors, won three awards at the 28th annual International Vision Design & Workroom Competition at the International Window Coverings Expo (IWCE). Hersh, a first-time entrant to the competition, won as an Interior Designer in the following categories: first place in Decorative Hardware and Trim, second place in Curtains and Draperies, and second place in Top Treatments.

The awards ceremony took place virtually on June 24th, 2020 after recent global events forced IWCE to cancel their traditional in-person event in North Carolina in March. Recipients from across the world attended the ceremony over Zoom, though they had received their plaques and trophies by mail some weeks prior.

Keely's work was a stand-out at the competition, boasting beautiful colors, patterns, textures, and effortless designs. The extensive design experience, meticulous attention to detail, and creative combinations that Keely brings to every project she takes on helped her to achieve immense success at this year's competition.

Keely was able to share the day with her husband, something she couldn't have done if the in-person event hadn't been cancelled. Her joy was palpable in her first-place acceptance speech: "I'm so glad you're here with me tonight, honey," she said as her husband worked the camera for her speech, "This is way better than being all the way across the country without you!"

Since the award show she has received multiple messages from other designers and fans who wanted to express their admiration of the gorgeous work Keely put forward. As one former client said about Keely's VISION Magazine wins, "I still love the designs that you did in my house and I continue to get so many compliments. Your designs are gorgeous, and you truly deserve the recognition. Your talent and skill are amazing!" Keely looks forward to creating more award-worthy designs in 2020 and beyond.

Keely Hersh, owner of Right at Home Interiors, has been designing beautiful interiors, custom window treatments, and more for over twenty-five years. Her in-person and virtual design services help clients achieve a look they love through small changes, large renovations, custom pieces, and everything in between. Keely's award-winning designs and other work can be found on her website.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Keely Hersh at (530) 677-2484 / (916) 985-2444 or visit her website at http://www.rightathomeinteriors.com.

Right at Home Interiors on Facebook
Right at Home Interiors on Instagram

Keely Hersh, Owner and Designer
Right at Home Interiors
(530) 677-2484 El Dorado County
(916) 985-2444 Placer and Sacramento County

 

SOURCE Right at Home Interiors

