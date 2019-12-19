Keells Partners With Manthan to Power Keells Advanced Network Exchange (KANE) to Collaborate With Suppliers

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Manthan, a global leader in AI-powered analytics solutions, today announced Jaykay Marketing Service (Pvt) Ltd , the retail arm of John Keells Holdings PLC, Sri Lanka which operates supermarkets under the brand "Keells" has chosen Manthan's Vendor Link solution to enable its supplier collaboration platform - Keells Advanced Network Exchange (KANE) as part of their digital transformation journey.

As a progressive brand, Keells invests in technologies that helps them continuously innovate, accelerate growth and drive higher efficiencies across their business. Earlier this year, Keells undertook a critical initiative to bring their entire network of 650+ suppliers to a single platform for efficient and faster collaboration. Using Manthan's Vendor Link as 'KANE', Keells can realize their aggressive business growth objectives by bringing automation, visibility and data driven decision making to their collaborative supply chain with their supplier partners.

With Vendor Link, Keells and its suppliers would not only be able to automate their complete B2B process lifecycle through a portal-based platform but also use POS and supply chain data analytics to drive higher efficiencies in key collaborative functions like demand planning & forecasting, inventory management, new product introductions, trade promotions, display space management etc.

"Innovation plays a key role at Keells and we are committed to investing in technology that empowers all stakeholders, including our teams set new benchmarks on internal processes improvement and driving business efficiency. We are glad to have partnered with Manthan to take our supplier collaboration process to the next level," said Charitha Subasinghe, President - Retail, John Keells Holdings PLC.

"We are delighted to partner with a marquee brand like Keells and be a core part of their transformation journey. Keells already has a very strong business and technology systems backbone, Vendor Link will add significant value to it by becoming the data and process integration bridge to their extended enterprise ecosystem," said Sameer Narula, Chief Product Officer, Manthan.

About Manthan

Manthan is a leading cloud analytics company pioneering applications for consumer-facing businesses. Manthan excels in the application of decision sciences and AI; its suite of products has been recognized for enabling the shortest path to profit. Manthan's products use machine intelligence to process decision contexts and respond automatically with actions. Headquartered in Bangalore with offices in Santa Clara, London, Dubai, Mexico City, Singapore and Manila, Manthan's footprint spans 22 countries. For more information, please visit https://www.manthan.com

About Jaykay Marketing Services (Pvt) Ltd & John Keells Holdings PLC

Keells is a subsidiary of John Keells Holdings PLC (JKH) and operates over 105 supermarkets across Sri Lanka and was adjudged the Most Valuable Supermarket Brand for the year 2019. JKH is Sri Lanka's largest listed conglomerate in the Colombo Stock Exchange operating over 70 companies in 7 diverse industry sectors. JKH provides employment to over 13,000 persons and has been ranked as Sri Lanka's 'Most Respected Entity' for 13 years. Whilst being a full member of the World Economic Forum and a Member of the UN Global Compact, JKH drives its vision of "empowering the nation for tomorrow," through the John Keells Foundation."

