SMI 10’496 0.1%  SPI 13’018 0.1%  Dow 29’263 -0.8%  DAX 13’137 0.4%  Euro 1.0803 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’468 0.5%  Gold 1’870 0.2%  Bitcoin 16’968 4.4%  Dollar 0.9110 0.0%  Öl 45.1 2.2% 

+++ Was bedeutet der "perfekte Sturm" aus Zentralbankmaßnahmen und wirtschaftlichen Turbulenzen für den Goldpreis? +++ -w-
21.11.2020 16:00:00

KC Property Connection Buying Houses in Any Condition in the Greater Kansas City Area

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Born and raised in Kansas City, family-owned KC Property Connection has been entrenched in the local community. Over the years, the team has lived and worked in Kansas and Missouri. The company prides itself on being a friend and neighbor to its clients. They have been proudly serving homeowners for over fifteen years.

When buying any home, KC Property Connection works with both Kansas City real estate agents and homeowners to make every transaction as efficient and straightforward as possible. KC Property Connection has a true family business rooted in their values. Their team is always professional, courteous, and happy to solve any real estate related issues homeowners may encounter.

Rooted in the business's foundation and its team are their core values; compassion, respect, providing win-win solutions, delivering exceptional customer service, and consistently improving every day.

Selling a home the traditional way can involve a lot of stress, time, and expenses. Working with KC Property Connection means homeowners do not need to worry about cleaning or repairing their properties, or wasting time finding an agent and waiting for a potential buyer. Best of all, there are no expensive real estate commissions or hidden fees.

The process is simple, starting with a short phone call to share the details of the property. If it meets the company's purchasing criteria, a representative will get in touch to set up an appointment in person, after which the homeowner will be presented with a fair, written, no-obligation cash offer with all the paperwork and coordination taken care of.

Should the offer be accepted, KC Property Connection can close the deal with a local, reputable title company and have cash in the homeowner's hand in as little as ten days.

Thinking on how to sell a house fast in Kansas City? KC Property Connection is the solution every homeowner has been looking for. The best team of Kansas City home buyers specialize in helping homeowners get through whatever situation they are facing. KC Property Connection creates relationships with all its clients and stands by them through every step of the process.

Those interested in learning more about the company and their simple home-buying process are invited to visit the website at https://www.kcpropertyconnection.com and fill out a form with the necessary information.

Contact Name: Nick Stoddard
Email: nick@kcpropertyconnection.com

Related Links

How Our Process Works in KC Property Connection

Why You Should Hire KC Property Connection Instead of A Realtor

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kc-property-connection-buying-houses-in-any-condition-in-the-greater-kansas-city-area-301178222.html

SOURCE KC Property Connection

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

SGS 2’670.00
1.06 %
Sika 237.80
0.93 %
CieFinRichemont 75.82
0.90 %
Swiss Re 81.86
0.74 %
Novartis 79.61
0.64 %
Roche Hldg G 304.70
-0.31 %
Nestle 103.68
-0.42 %
Part Grp Hldg 940.00
-0.70 %
Lonza Grp 577.00
-1.06 %
ABB 24.25
-1.18 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

20.11.20
Oil: Supply-Demand Dynamics as Vaccines Emerge
20.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Air France - KLM, Lufthansa
20.11.20
BX Swiss stellt sich vor: regservices.ch – das Beraterregister | BX Swiss TV
20.11.20
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
20.11.20
SMI-Anleger rücken zur Seitenlinie
20.11.20
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Neuer Kursrückgang? / EUR/USD – Über 10er-EMA weiter ansteigend
19.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (72.5%) auf Swiss Re AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.11.20
Schroders: Vorrangige Infrastrukturanleihen ggü. festverzinsliche Anleihen: Welche Option birgt für Anleger weniger Herausforderungen?
11.11.20
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
mehr
BX Swiss stellt sich vor: regservices.ch – das Beraterregister | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re sieht sich trotz Corona auf Wachstumskurs - Aktie gewinnt
ARYZTA-Aktie springt fast zweistellig hoch: Elliott soll 794 Millionen für ARYZTA bieten
Milliardendeal voraus: Zurich bestätigt Gespräche zur Übernahme von MetLife-Sparte P&C
Ascom-Aktie schiesst zweistellig hoch: Ascom schliesst Konsortialkredit mit Schweizer Banken ab
US-Justizministerium fängt Coins ab nach milliardenschwerer Bitcoin-Transaktion
u-blox-Aktie fällt nach Übernahmeangebot: u-blox bietet für britische Telit Communications
SMI geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst fester -- Us-Börsen mit Abschlägen -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich
ARYZTA-CEO Kevin Toland tritt mit sofortiger Wirkung zurück - Aktie steigt zweistellig
Weshalb der Euro zu Dollar und Franken auf der Stelle tritt
Nestlé will vom Homeoffice-Trend profitieren - Aktie leichter

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst fester -- Us-Börsen mit Abschlägen -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam vor dem Wochenende kaum vom Fleck, während die deutschen Börsen zulegen konnten. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Freitag zurückhaltend. Die asiatischen Börsen hatten derweil an die uneinheitliche Entwicklung vom Donnerstag angeknüpft.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit