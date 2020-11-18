SMI 10’581 -0.1%  SPI 13’090 -0.2%  Dow 29’783 -0.6%  DAX 13’133 0.0%  Euro 1.0812 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’468 0.1%  Gold 1’879 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9114 -0.1%  Öl 43.8 -0.2% 

+++ Liebe Nutzer, unterstützen Sie uns bei der weiteren Verbesserung von finanzen.ch - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
18.11.2020 01:42:00

KBS Announces Appointment of Dan Oliver as Senior Vice President, Customer Experience

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC (KBS), North America's largest privately owned facility service provider, announced today that Dan Oliver has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Customer Experience.  During his long career, Oliver has worked in various leadership roles that encompass sales, operations, and corporate support services.  As the leader of the KBS customer service department, he is responsible for ensuring the service delivery team is performing at the highest levels of customer satisfaction.

Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kellermeyer Bergensons Services)

"Dan has worked in a leadership capacity across a spectrum of client facing roles at large-scale international companies," said Zulfiqar Rashid, President of Operation & CIO, KBS. "His experience will be key as KBS continues to grow with and serve clients with the very highest standards of quality.  We're very excited to welcome Dan to the team."

Oliver is a United States Army veteran and an accomplished executive with 10 years of experience at Aramark and, most recently, 17 years at Stericycle, a $3.3B business-to-business services provider of regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail and commercial businesses.  At Stericycle he most recently served as Vice President, Canada overseeing all the organization's Canadian business units 

"KBS has built a reputation as a valued partner in facility services particularly throughout the COVID-19 crisis," said Oliver.  "Continuing to deliver excellent customer service at scale is a top priority for KBS and I'm looking forward to leading this initiative during this dynamic period for the company."

About KBS:

Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC ("KBS"), is a trusted partner to leading operations and facility managers across 75,000 client locations throughout North America. We provide essential facility services that deliver healthy operations to businesses through scalable solutions customized to meet client-specific requirements. Our expertise and technology enable our teams to anticipate issues, ensure quality, and maximize efficiency. With decades of experience in facility hygiene, including being on the front lines throughout the COVID-19 crisis, KBS is committed to partnering with clients to Stay Ahead of the Curve™ with the latest advances for maintaining healthy operations. For more information, visit www.kbs-services.com.

Contact

KBS
James Krouse
James.krouse@kbs-services.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kbs-announces-appointment-of-dan-oliver-as-senior-vice-president-customer-experience-301175447.html

SOURCE Kellermeyer Bergensons Services LLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 82.38
2.06 %
CieFinRichemont 77.22
1.98 %
Swiss Life Hldg 399.80
1.47 %
The Swatch Grp 238.10
1.41 %
Zurich Insur Gr 364.20
1.17 %
Part Grp Hldg 920.00
-0.65 %
Sika 231.00
-0.77 %
Roche Hldg G 308.95
-1.29 %
Alcon 59.22
-2.15 %
Lonza Grp 587.00
-5.14 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf SAP SE
17.11.20
Vontobel: derimail - 16% p.a. auf Lonza & Moderna in CHF - 50% Barriere - 1 Jahr Laufzeit
17.11.20
Positive Impfstoff-Nachrichten beflügeln SMI
17.11.20
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV
16.11.20
Inflation Conundrum
13.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Total
12.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf u-blox Holding AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.11.20
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
mehr
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BioNTech-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Chef erwartet Rückkehr zur Normalität Ende nächsten Jahres
Tesla-Aktie springt an: Tesla wird in den S&P 500 aufgenommen
Gold-Nachfrage bricht im dritten Quartal kräftig ein
US-Börsen schwächer -- SMI und DAX schliessen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich
SNB gibt in Pandemie mehr für Schwächung des Franken aus
Valora-Aktie knickt ein: Valora schliesst Aktien-Platzierung ab und erlöst damit rund 70 Millionen Franken
Santander-Aktie und Wirecard-Papiere legen zu: Wirecard-Kerngeschäft geht an Santander
Lonza-Aktie im Rückwärtsgang nach neuem Allzeithoch
CS-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse übernimmt Titelsponsoring der Super League
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla springt hoch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schwächer -- SMI und DAX schliessen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche DAX kamen am Dienstag kaum vom Fleck. Die Wall Street verbuchte am Dienstag Verluste. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost waren am Dienstag gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit