25.09.2025 03:13:10
KB Home Bottom Line Retreats In Q3, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - KB Home (KBH) revealed a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $109.83 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $157.33 million, or $2.04 per share, last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period fell 7.5% to $1.620 billion from $1.752 billion last year.
KB Home earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $109.83 Mln. vs. $157.33 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.61 vs. $2.04 last year. -Revenue: $1.620 Bln vs. $1.752 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $6.10 - $6.20 Bln
