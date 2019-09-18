Kazarosian Costello LLP Lawyers Recognized In The Best Lawyers In America© 2020

HAVERHILL, Mass., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazarosian Costello LLP is pleased to announce that Attorney Marsha V. Kazarosian, Attorney Walter A. Costello, Jr., and Attorney Marc A. Moccia, have earned rankings in the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America©.

The law firm Kazarosian Costello LLP represents plaintiffs in a wide array of practice areas, including personal injury, medical malpractice, civil rights, employment, discrimination and divorce.

Marsha V. Kazarosian was selected for recognition in the specialties of Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, Civil Rights Law, and Employment Law – Individuals. Walter A. Costello, Jr., was selected for recognition in the specialty of Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. Marc A. Moccia was selected for recognition in the specialty of Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs.

Both Kazarosian and Costello have received the Best Lawyers honor in years past. This is the first time Moccia has been recognized with this ranking.

Best Lawyers® is known as the oldest and most respected attorney ranking service in the world. The organization publishes its attorney listings in partnership with U.S. News & World Report and other media partners. The goal of the rankings is to help those who need legal services identify highly respected attorneys.



Inclusion in Best Lawyers is based upon a peer-review process. First, members of the public, clients and other attorneys provide nominations. Then, attorneys are asked to evaluate other attorneys on their legal abilities in their practice areas.

Kazarosian has been practicing law for more than 30 years and is a past president of the Massachusetts Bar Association. Costello has been practicing law for more than 40 years. Both Kazarosian and Costello are past presidents of the Massachusetts Academy of Trial Attorneys. Moccia has been practicing since 2011 and is immediate past president of the Haverhill Bar Association.

About Kazarosian Costello

Kazarosian Costello LLP is a boutique law firm that combines extensive experience, vast knowledge and a strong record of successful case results. The firm represents plaintiffs in a wide range of cases, including personal injury, medical malpractice, gender discrimination, civil rights and divorce law. Kazarosian Costello attorneys also serve in leadership roles at both state and county bar associations and maintain relationships in the legal community with both judges and other attorneys. With offices in Haverhill and Salem, Mass., attorneys are licensed to practice in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, and California. www.kazcolaw.com

