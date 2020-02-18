<
18.02.2020 15:00:00

Kaytee Animal Foundation Donates Relief Funds to Aid in Australia Brushfire Recovery Efforts

The Kaytee Animal Foundation is proud to announce a $25,000 contribution to the Wildlife Hospital Bushfire Appeal for disaster relief efforts in Australia due to the recent brushfires that threatened the country’s citizens and wildlife. The funds will be used to send medical supplies to wildlife rescuers on the frontline of the fire-affected areas, for the purchase of commercial food preparation equipment for wildlife care groups, and the purchase and regeneration of crucial habitats of native Australian birds including parakeets, cockatiels, and eclectus.

"The concern we share with our fellow animal lovers makes it vital to assist the Wildlife Bushfire Appeal. We support the dedication to birds in the wild and other wildlife who are injured, in need of care and rehabilitation, and may be threatened or endangered,” stated Todd Regan, GM of Central Specialty Pet. Individual donations can be made through the following link: https://azwh.blackbaud-sites.com/

The Kaytee Animal Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing people’s knowledge and enjoyment of animals through education, conservation, and research. The foundation is funded through individual contributions and support from Kaytee, a subsidiary of Central Garden & Pet. Additional information can be found here: https://www.kaytee.com/about/avian-foundation

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) is a leading innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, our products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON® and THE REBELS®; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON®; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO®, SEVIN®, and OVER-N-OUT®; fertilizer and the brands PENNINGTON® and IRONITE®; live plants from BELL NURSERY; outdoor cushions and pillows from ARDEN COMPANIES™; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON® brand. We also provide a host of other regional and application-specific garden brands and supplies. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS™, COMFORT ZONE®, FARNAM®, HORSE HEALTH™ and VITA FLEX®; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON®, CORALIFE®, SEGREST™ and ZILLA®; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE®, Forti-Diet®, CRITTER TRAIL® , and C&S Products®; and dog & cat and the brands TFH™, NYLABONE®, FOUR PAWS®, IMS®, CADET®, DMC™, K&H Pet Products™, PINNACLE® and AVODERM®. We also provide a host of other application-specific pet brands and supplies.

Central Garden & Pet Company is based in Walnut Creek, California, and has approximately 5,900 employees, primarily in North America. For additional information on Central Garden & Pet Company, including access to the Company's SEC filings, please visit the Company’s website at www.central.com.

Nachrichten zu Central Garden & Pet Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Central Garden & Pet Co.mehr Analysen

