18.06.2021 04:59:00

Kayan Health and Beyond Medical Cancel Acquisition

Kayan Health and Beyond Medical Announce the Termination of Letter of Intent

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Kayan Health Ltd. and Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. have terminated the letter of intent dated Jan. 13, 2021, effective immediately. As previously disclosed in Beyond Medical's news release dated Jan. 14, 2021, the company intended to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Kayan Health in exchange for securities of the company.

After three months of discussions and negotiations, both parties decided not to proceed with the transaction. Kayan Health and Beyond Medical have agreed to convert the $400,000 previously advanced by Beyond Medical to Kayan Health into common shares in the capital of Kayan Health.

For investment opportunities with Kayan Health, please send an email to invest@kayanhealth.com.

About Kayan Health Ltd.

Kayan Health is a Digital Healthcare solutions provider that delivers a suite of products which empower healthcare organizations, Governments and NGOs with innovative communications technologies and Artificially Intelligent solutions.

SOURCE Kayan Health

