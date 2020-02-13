13.02.2020 20:34:00

Kay Anderle, Jesse Gessin and Chase Scolnick named to list of "Southern California Super Lawyers"

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller/Anderle LLP is pleased to announce the selection of Kay Anderle, Jesse Gessin and Chase Scolnick to the 2020 edition of "Southern California Super Lawyers." 

Kay Anderle, managing partner, has been named to the White Collar Criminal Defense category.  She has been selected annually since 2015.  With over two decades of experience and 100 cases to jury verdict, Ms. Anderle is among the region's leading trial attorneys.  She is a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America, an invitation-only organization limited to the top one-half of one percent of the nation's attorneys.  Ms. Anderle is listed in the elite "The Best Lawyers in America®" in both white collar and general practice criminal defense.  She is a life member of both the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum.  Other honors and awards have included: National Trial Lawyers, Top 100 Trial Lawyers in California; Los Angeles Magazine, "Southern California Super Lawyers, White Collar Criminal Defense"; and Martindale-Hubbell "AV" rated.

Jesse Gessin, partner, was named in the Business Litigation category.  He is an Associate Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America (by invitation only, limited to top ½ of 1 percent of lawyers nationally).  Mr. Gessin is also a life member of both the Million Dollar Advocates Forum (one of the most prestigious groups of plaintiff trial lawyers in the United States with fewer than 1% of U.S. lawyers as members) and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum.  An outstanding trial lawyer, Gessin has tried close to 30 jury trials to verdict as lead or co-lead counsel.

Chase Scolnick, partner, was named to the Civil Litigation-Defense category. He specializes in complex civil and criminal litigation. Having tried as lead counsel approximately fifty federal jury trials, Mr. Scolnick is among the most seasoned young trial attorneys in the United States.  In separate years, Mr. Scolnick led three of the nation's largest federal districts in both defense trials and wins.  In 2019, he was honored with a "California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year" award for his role as co-lead counsel in Yellowstone Women's First Step House, Inc., et al. v. City of Costa Mesa.

Contact:

Kay Anderle


Managing Partner



Address:

18300 Von Karman Ave., Suite 930


Irvine, California 92612-1057


Ph. 949.476.8700


Fax 949.476.0900


kanderle@kelleranderle.com


www.kelleranderle.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kay-anderle-jesse-gessin-and-chase-scolnick-named-to-list-of-southern-california-super-lawyers-301004837.html

SOURCE Keller/Anderle LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Rohstoffmärkte: Die Sorgen nehmen wieder zu
13:02
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Apple Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, NIKE Inc
09:53
Vontobel: derimail - Biotech-Unternehmen mit Potenzial zum Durchbruch bei Medikamenten?
09:51
Weekly-Hits: US Quality Dividend Payers Index & Luxusindustrie
09:08
Das Virusproblem ist noch nicht gelöst
12.02.20
Does Fed Have the Tools to Fix a Slowdown?
11.02.20
SMI steigt munter weiter – AMS im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
10.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
SMI steigt munter weiter – AMS im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wieso der Euro zum Franken auf tiefsten Stand seit 3 Jahren sinkt
Analyst warnt vor Ende des Konjunkturzyklus: So sollten Anleger jetzt handeln
Darum tendiert der Euro kaum verändert zum Dollar - Neues EUR/CHF-Tief
Vor sieben Jahren ausgestiegen, jetzt back in business: Credit Suisse kehrt ins ETF-Geschäft zurück
Zurich-Aktie etwas fester: Zurich erhöht dank Gewinnwachstum Dividende
Nestlé 2019 organisch gewachsen - Nestlé-Aktie dennoch im Minus
UBS: Bei diesen Schweizer Unternehmen sollten Anleger Kursrücksetzer durch Corona nutzen
Tesla-Aktie macht Verluste wett: Tesla plant Kapitalerhöhung
Meyer Burger-Aktie verliert nach Umsatzeinbruch deutlich
SMI schliesst nahe Nulllinie -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst nahe Nulllinie -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt schwächelte am Donnerstag etwas. Der DAX konnte seine Verluste im Verlauf eingrenzen. Die Wall Street weist rote Vorzeichen aus. Die Börsen in Fernost wurden von Gewinnmitnahmen belastet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;