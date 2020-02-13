Kay Anderle, Jesse Gessin and Chase Scolnick named to list of "Southern California Super Lawyers"

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller/Anderle LLP is pleased to announce the selection of Kay Anderle, Jesse Gessin and Chase Scolnick to the 2020 edition of "Southern California Super Lawyers."

Kay Anderle, managing partner, has been named to the White Collar Criminal Defense category. She has been selected annually since 2015. With over two decades of experience and 100 cases to jury verdict, Ms. Anderle is among the region's leading trial attorneys. She is a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America, an invitation-only organization limited to the top one-half of one percent of the nation's attorneys. Ms. Anderle is listed in the elite "The Best Lawyers in America®" in both white collar and general practice criminal defense. She is a life member of both the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. Other honors and awards have included: National Trial Lawyers, Top 100 Trial Lawyers in California; Los Angeles Magazine, "Southern California Super Lawyers, White Collar Criminal Defense"; and Martindale-Hubbell "AV" rated.

Jesse Gessin, partner, was named in the Business Litigation category. He is an Associate Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America (by invitation only, limited to top ½ of 1 percent of lawyers nationally). Mr. Gessin is also a life member of both the Million Dollar Advocates Forum (one of the most prestigious groups of plaintiff trial lawyers in the United States with fewer than 1% of U.S. lawyers as members) and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. An outstanding trial lawyer, Gessin has tried close to 30 jury trials to verdict as lead or co-lead counsel.

Chase Scolnick, partner, was named to the Civil Litigation-Defense category. He specializes in complex civil and criminal litigation. Having tried as lead counsel approximately fifty federal jury trials, Mr. Scolnick is among the most seasoned young trial attorneys in the United States. In separate years, Mr. Scolnick led three of the nation's largest federal districts in both defense trials and wins. In 2019, he was honored with a "California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year" award for his role as co-lead counsel in Yellowstone Women's First Step House, Inc., et al. v. City of Costa Mesa.

