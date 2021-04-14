 Kavalan Sweeps Icons of Whisky, WWA 2021 | 14.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’122 -0.5%  SPI 14’211 -0.3%  Dow 33’677 -0.2%  DAX 15’234 0.1%  Euro 1.1003 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’967 0.1%  Gold 1’744 0.6%  Bitcoin 58’198 5.4%  Dollar 0.9204 -0.2%  Öl 64.0 1.3% 

14.04.2021 02:00:00

Kavalan Sweeps Icons of Whisky, WWA 2021

TAIPEI, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan has beaten out the competition to claim two prestigious Icons of Whisky's 2021 awards: "Visitor Attraction" for Kavalan Distillery and "World Whisky Brand Ambassador" for Kaitlyn Tsai

Kavalan Distillery gains 3rd ‘Visitor Attraction of the Year’ award by Icons of Whisky

 

Kaitlyn Tsai wins her first ‘World Whisky Brand Ambassador of the Year’

It's now the third time Kavalan Distillery has been named Icon's 2021 Visitor Attraction. This year's prize recognizes the innovation of a distillery dedicated to telling the story of Kavalan whisky. In 2020, the distillery completed its "Kavalan Garden Hall" by incorporating a stunning island cocktail bar, redesigned DIY Whisky Lab and tasting room that offers the complete Kavalan range and distillery-exclusive cask-to-glass whiskies. Garden Hall aims to highlight the natural environment of the distillery and provide visitors with an immersive space to experience the Kavalan brand.

Icons of Whisky's 2021 World Whisky Brand Ambassador award celebrates Kaitlyn Tsai's unique skills in promoting not just Kavalan, but also the land it's from. In Kaitlyn's masterclasses and interviews she eloquently explains how the natural beauty of Yilan County shapes a whisky known for its complexity, depth and smoothness. Time and again, Kaitlyn channels her passion for Taiwan's whisky into painting an unforgettable picture of a remarkable whisky.

Kavalan also scored a clutch of top medals in the 2021 World Whiskies Awards (WWA). "Best Taiwanese Single Cask Single Malt" went to Kavalan's Solist Oloroso Sherry, and "Best Taiwan Single Malt" went to Kavalan Podium, making it the second time Podium has won this award after its 2016 win.

Judges on the Solist Oloroso Sherry:

"A real sherry bomb on the nose with intense Pedro Ximénez influence. Notes of apricot, sultanas and cherry compote, with some wood influence. On the palate it is floral, fruity and sherried, with raisins, peaches, plums, dark chocolate and elegant mixed spices."

And on the Podium:

"A very malty nose with soft spices, vanilla, caramel, dried fruits and a bit of tobacco. The maltiness continues onto the palate, where it meets classic oak notes, honey, vanilla, roasted hazelnuts and a touch of smoke. The finish is prickly and slightly peppery and smoky. Very clean, well balanced and complex."

About Kavalan Distillery

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. All this combines to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by about 40 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected more than 450 gold awards or higher from the industry's most competitive contests. Visit www.kavalanwhisky.com

Media Contact:

Kaitlyn Tsai
+886(0)39 229 000#7164
kaitlyn@kingcar.com.tw

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kavalan-sweeps-icons-of-whisky-wwa-2021-301268262.html

SOURCE Kavalan

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

13.04.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Microsoft mit Shopping-Offensive - profitiert auch die Aktie?
13.04.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13.04.21 Lyxor: Investing in Financials - two potential paths
13.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, COSMO Pharmaceuticals NV
13.04.21 Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV
13.04.21 SMI startet holprig in die neue Woche
09.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Netflix, Spotify
08.04.21 Marktüberblick: Beiersdorf nach Zahlen gesucht
mehr

https://youtu.be/lv4hwlmJ6Gc

Die Aktienmärkte sind weiterhin in guter Stimmung. Was für die aktuelle Zurückhaltung sorgt und welche Wirtschafts- und Unternehmensdaten demnächst anstehen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie leichter: Roche erreicht in Phase-III-Studie Ziele in Corona-Studie - Corona-Cocktail von US-Behörde nachdrücklich empfohlen
Givaudan-Aktie profitiert: Givaudan gewinnt zum Jahresauftakt an Schwung
Krypto-Experte Bobby Lee: Bitcoin könnte 2021 die 300'000-Dollar-Marke knacken
Plug Power: Dieses Unternehmen steckt hinter der erfolgreichen Aktie
Swiss Re-Aktien von der Angst vor kostspieligem erstem Quartal belastet
Milliardenschwerer Zusammenschluss: Veolia und SUEZ einigen sich auf Fusion - Aktien schiessen hoch
US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst mit negativer Tendenz -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
US-Börsen beenden Sitzung schwächer -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Swisscom bringt mit Banken Referenzzinssatz für digitale Assets auf den Weg
Wisekey-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Wisekey startet Plattform TrustedNFT.IO

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit