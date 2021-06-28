SMI 12’000 0.1%  SPI 15’420 0.1%  Dow 34’434 0.7%  DAX 15’608 0.1%  Euro 1.0951 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’121 0.0%  Gold 1’781 0.3%  Bitcoin 29’082 -8.5%  Dollar 0.9170 -0.1%  Öl 76.0 0.5% 

28.06.2021 02:25:00

Kavalan Becomes Triple Winner of 'Distillery of the Year' in San Francisco

TAIPEI, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan has been named 2021 "Distillery of the Year" by the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC), making it the third time the Taiwanese distiller from Yilan has collected this prestigious prize.

Kavalan named Distillery of the Year and its Solist Oloroso Sherry wins Best Other Single Malt

 

Kavalan collects a record 11 Double Gold medals

The Distillery of the Year distinction is conferred upon the spirits brand with the greatest number of points across the whole competition and Kavalan previously won the title back in 2015 and 2018.

Kavalan also collected "Best Other Single Malt" for Kavalan's Solist Oloroso Sherry.

Mr Lee, CEO of Kavalan, said Kavalan beat its own record for the number of wins in San Francisco this year with 11 Double Golds and 6 Golds.

Double Gold entries are considered "among the finest products in the world" and given when all judges unanimously award Gold. 

"We are always trying to improve on our flavour and quality and that's why I'm grateful to have recognition of this from the judges in San Francisco. We continue to work hard and it's a big privilege to be named Distillery of the Year again," Mr Lee said. 

Best Other Single Malt Whisky

  • Kavalan Solist Oloroso Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL

  • Kavalan Solist Oloroso Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky
  • Kavalan Concertmaster Port Cask Finish Single Malt Whisky
  • Kavalan Concertmaster Sherry Cask Finish Single Malt Whisky
  • Kavalan Distillery Select No. 1 Single Malt Whisky
  • Kavalan Ex-Bourbon Oak Single Malt Whisky
  • King Car Conductor Single Malt Whisky
  • Kavalan Solist Fino Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky
  • Kavalan Solist Madeira Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky
  • Kavalan Solist Manzanilla Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky
  • Kavalan Solist PX Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky
  • Kavalan Solist Moscatel Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

GOLD MEDAL

  • Kavalan Solist Ex-Bourbon Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky
  • Kavalan Solist Brandy Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky
  • Kavalan Solist Port Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky
  • Kavalan Solist Amontillado Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky
  • Kavalan 10th Anniversary Earth Silver Wine Cask Matured Single Cask Single Malt Whisky
  • Kavalan Artist Series: Paul Chiang - Peated Malt Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

About Kavalan Distillery

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. All this combines to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by about 40 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected more than 500 gold awards or higher from the industry's most competitive contests. Visit www.kavalanwhisky.com

Media Contact

Kaitlyn Tsai
kaitlyn@kingcar.com.tw

Sandra Tsai
sandratsai@kingcar.com.tw

SOURCE Kavalan

﻿

