Katy Perry and NCT Dream headline Lazada's 9th Birthday Celebrations

SINGAPORE, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeast Asia's leading eCommerce platform Lazada today unveiled a star-studded lineup for its Lazada Super Party, a virtual concert slated to be simulcast across six countries on 26 March to kick off its ninth anniversary celebrations.

Global award-winning singer-songwriter Katy Perry and NCT Dream, Korea's number one youth boy band, are set to headline this year's Shoppertainment-packed LazadaSuper Party concert, sharing the stage with top celebrities in Southeast Asia. These fun and exciting performances will accompany consumers as they countdown to Lazada's Surprise Birthday Sale event that starts at midnight on 27 March. Consumers across Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam can tune in to the exclusive Lazada Super Party concert via Lazada's in-app livestream channel LazLive, as well as local broadcasting networks and social media platforms.

Themed around celebrating 'Everyday Heroes', this year's concert not only pays tribute to frontline essential workers that have been working tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but also shines the spotlight on individuals in our community who have in their own ways touched the lives of people around them.

Chun Li, Chief Executive Officer of Lazada Group said, "Lazada has grown into the robust eCommerce platform that it is thanks to the strong support and trust that our sellers, brands, customers and partners have given us over the years. As we celebrate Lazada's ninth anniversary, we also want to recognise the positive impacts made by every individual in our community. We are excited to continue setting the benchmark for the eCommerce industry, by propelling entrepreneurs and brands forward in their digital transformation journey, and serving consumers through a safe, convenient and experiential shopping journey."

"I'm delighted for global superstars like Katy Perry and NCT Dream, as well as Southeast Asia's biggest names, join us in this year's celebrations dedicated in honour of individuals and communities who have stood strong and resilient in the past year. I look forward to the opportunity for Lazada to bring joy to consumers in Southeast Asia through our annual signature Lazada Super Party concert and Birthday shopping event, and that our community will remain hopeful for the future," said Mary Zhou, Chief Marketing Officer of Lazada Group.

Sharing words of positivity and hope to her fans in Southeast Asia, top-selling global singer-songwriter popular for chart-topping hits like "Roar", "Dark Horse" and her latest studio album SmileKaty Perry said, "Thank you for supporting and loving me all this time. I am excited to meet you soon at theLazada SuperParty, to hopefully spread a little light, love and joy and have everyone sing along with me, even if we are physically apart. I wish for Lazada to help all of their customers as they need, and for everyone to always look on the bright side of life."

Also part of the concert's exciting line-up of performers are Agnez Mo, Raisa and 3 Diva from Indonesia, Haqiem Rusli and Ismail Izzani from Malaysia, Mimiyuuuh and Alden Richards from the Philippines, Jasmine Sokko and Nathan Hartono from Singapore, "Bella" Ranee Campen and Da Endorphine from Thailand, as well as Ha Anh Tuan, Tran Thanh and Den from Vietnam. Consumers can get a sneak peek into the anticipated lineup of performances by Katy Perry, NCT Dream and other top Southeast Asian artistes highlighting the concert by checking out the exclusive Lazada 9th Birthday Super Party playlist on Spotify.

The concert will include Lazada's signature Shoppertainment segments like Voucher Rain, as well as Guess It! and Shake It! in different countries where viewers can win vouchers and exclusive giveaways, as a prelude to Lazada's Surprise Birthday Sale that can be utilised on 27 March.

Starting 20 March, besides adding-to-cart exceptional deals and checking out to free shipping promotions, Lazada consumers will also be treated with a new Happy Cake game on LazGames. Users gain points by simply opening gift boxes, completing daily tasks, and stacking nine cake levels to win rewards such as platform vouchers. In addition, shoppers can also redeem additional shopping rewards through Lazada Bonus, a special shopping allowance that can be used platform-wide on participating products marked with the Lazada Bonus badge and is stackable with other promotions.

As part of this month's festivities, Lazada lauded six outstanding woman sellers at its inaugural Lazada Forward Women Awards, held recently during International Women's Day on 8 March. These women trailblazers in the eCommerce space had showcased resilience and innovation in their journeys as entrepreneurs, and were recognised for their range of accomplishments such as launching homegrown local businesses that have contributed to their families' livelihood, uplifting and forging new paths for local communities, or the pursuit of personal growth through innovation and enterprise.

