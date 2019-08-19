19.08.2019 23:42:00

Katten Pulls for Special Olympics Southern California

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP announced today that the firm celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics Southern California by sponsoring and participating in the annual Plane Pull event and We Run the City race at the Long Beach Airport.

Katten sponsored and participated in the 14th annual Plane Pull fundraiser for Special Olympics Southern California on Aug. 17, 2019 at the Long Beach Airport.

"We are proud to partner with Special Olympics to support and help raise awareness for an organization dedicated to fostering more inclusion, a core value for Katten," said Katten partner David Halberstadter, a member of the board of directors for Special Olympics Southern California. "As lawyers, we're naturally competitive. We're inspired by Special Olympics athletes to test our strength and stamina while giving back to our community."

Katten's team of 25 attorneys, business professionals, family and friends on Saturday pulled a 124,000-pound UPS jet 12 feet down the runway, competing against more than 70 teams to be the fastest to finish the challenge. Katten clocked in at 7.62 seconds. At the airport, Katten also participated in the 5K/10K run and hosted a tent with a face-painting artist for Special Olympics athletes and event participants.

Both major events were expected to raise a total of $450,000 for Special Olympics Southern California, which enriches the lives of athletes with intellectual disabilities through sports, health and leadership programs. Money raised from the events and Katten's sponsorship go toward providing free year-round sports training and competition that helps participating athletes build self-confidence, develop independence and enjoy the fun of competitive sports.

Katten is slated to participate in additional events this year to benefit Special Olympics Southern California including the upcoming Pier del Sol culinary festival featuring top chefs and unlimited amusement park rides on October 6 at the Santa Monica Pier as well as the Fall Games in November.

Katten is a full-service law firm with nearly 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial services, insolvency and restructuring, litigation, real estate, environmental and workplace safety, commercial finance, intellectual property, structured finance and securitization, and trusts and estates. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, including a third of the Fortune 100, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit www.kattenlaw.com.

Contact:   

 Jackie Heard


+1.312.902.5450


 jackie.heard@kattenlaw.com




Leonor Vivanco-Prengaman 


+1.312.577.8371


 leonor.vivanco-prengaman@kattenlaw.com

 

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP (PRNewsfoto/Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/katten-pulls-for-special-olympics-southern-california-300903896.html

SOURCE Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

19.08.19
Gold nimmt eine Atempause
19.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Ascom
19.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
19.08.19
Vontobel: derimail - Indizes mit 50% Barriere
19.08.19
Die Unsicherheit nimmt zu
19.08.19
SMI bäumt sich wieder auf
16.08.19
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.19
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nationalbank dürfte erneut interveniert haben
Verschleierung? Nach Binance-Hack ist Verbleib tausender gestohlener Bitcoin unklar
Spekulationen: Gab es erneut einen Apple-Zukauf in der Schweiz?
Wall Street geht stärker in den Feierabend -- SMI verabschiedet sich deutlich im Plus -- DAX schliesst höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Werden die Negativzinsen den Goldpreis auf bis zu 2'000 US-Dollar jagen?
Panalpina-Aktie auf Richtungssuche: Übernahme von Panalpina durch DSV vollbracht
METALL ZUG-Aktie dreht ins Minus: METALL ZUG schreibt im ersten Semester rote Zahlen
OSRAM-Aktie nachbörslich im Aufwind: Bain und Carlyle wollen wohl Angebot nachbessern
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Orior-Aktie höher: Orior trotzt den hohen Fleischpreisen - Höherer Umsatz und Gewinn

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street geht stärker in den Feierabend -- SMI verabschiedet sich deutlich im Plus -- DAX schliesst höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Am Montag knüpften die Märkte an ihre Erholung von Freitag an: Am heimischen Aktienmarkt dominierten die Bullen. Der DAX präsentierte sich freundlich. Die US-Börsen notierten am Montag im Plus. Die asiatischen Börsen konnten zum Wochenstart zulegen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB