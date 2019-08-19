Katten Pulls for Special Olympics Southern California

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP announced today that the firm celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics Southern California by sponsoring and participating in the annual Plane Pull event and We Run the City race at the Long Beach Airport.

"We are proud to partner with Special Olympics to support and help raise awareness for an organization dedicated to fostering more inclusion, a core value for Katten," said Katten partner David Halberstadter, a member of the board of directors for Special Olympics Southern California. "As lawyers, we're naturally competitive. We're inspired by Special Olympics athletes to test our strength and stamina while giving back to our community."

Katten's team of 25 attorneys, business professionals, family and friends on Saturday pulled a 124,000-pound UPS jet 12 feet down the runway, competing against more than 70 teams to be the fastest to finish the challenge. Katten clocked in at 7.62 seconds. At the airport, Katten also participated in the 5K/10K run and hosted a tent with a face-painting artist for Special Olympics athletes and event participants.

Both major events were expected to raise a total of $450,000 for Special Olympics Southern California, which enriches the lives of athletes with intellectual disabilities through sports, health and leadership programs. Money raised from the events and Katten's sponsorship go toward providing free year-round sports training and competition that helps participating athletes build self-confidence, develop independence and enjoy the fun of competitive sports.

Katten is slated to participate in additional events this year to benefit Special Olympics Southern California including the upcoming Pier del Sol culinary festival featuring top chefs and unlimited amusement park rides on October 6 at the Santa Monica Pier as well as the Fall Games in November.

Katten is a full-service law firm with nearly 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial services, insolvency and restructuring, litigation, real estate, environmental and workplace safety, commercial finance, intellectual property, structured finance and securitization, and trusts and estates. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, including a third of the Fortune 100, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit www.kattenlaw.com.

