Katrina Bell Promoted to President Retirement Plan Consulting Services at Deschutes Investment Consulting

PORTLAND, Ore., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deschutes Investment Consulting proudly announces the promotion of Katrina Bellto Partner and President Deschutes Retirement Plan Services. Since joining the firm in 1998, she has played a key role in the firm's development by managing client relationships and overseeing marketing and client engagement programs.

"Katrina has worked with me at Deschutes and other financial companies for more than 25 years. During this time, she has become extremely capable and become a seasoned veteran. Her insights, experience and knowledge of the retirement plan industry give her great perspective," said MacGregor Hall, Founder and CEO in making the announcement. "She represents the face of the future of the retirement plan consulting space and I'm confident that under her leadership, Deschutes will continue to innovate, grow and provide thoughtful counsel to our corporate clients and our team here at Deschutes."

Although he is relinquishing the title of President and oversight of day-to-day operations, Hall will still be actively involved in strategic direction of the retirement plan consulting business as well as the firm's wealth management business.

"Deschutes is one of the pioneers in the retirement plan consulting space and the firm has grown up and evolved along with the industry," said Bell. "We've been ahead of the curve on issues like financial wellness and have always acted in a fiduciary capacity. Looking to the future I'm excited about the tools, people and technology we now have available and look forward to building on the culture of innovation that MacGregor Hall has fostered. We will continue to deliver holistic retirement plan consulting services tailored to the needs of each of our valued clients."

For more than 20 years Deschutes Investment Consulting has worked with hundreds of corporations, helping them respond to changing regulations and take advantage of improved technology in the management of their retirement plans, while also providing financial education and advice to participants in these retirement plans. In addition, "many of our clients were very satisfied with the 401k plans we designed and asked if we could help them personally when they left the plan," said Hall. In order to better serve these existing and future clients, the firm launched a wealth management division in 2011, offering holistic financial planning and investment management to active and retired plan participants. The firm now serves over 400 individual clients.

Along with Bell's promotion Mike Walters, a 20-year financial services veteran who has been with Deschutes since 2012, has been named Partner, Director of Business Development. In this role Walters will be spearheading the retirement plan services group's organic growth initiatives.

"The success of this firm has come from our constant focus on what's best for our clients and as importantly, for our team," explains Hall. "With that in mind, I felt it was important to turn over the leadership to trusted team members, like Katrina and Mike, who will have another 10, 20, or more years in the industry and be able to provide the continuity our clients expect and deserve."

About Deschutes Investment Consulting

Deschutes Investment Consulting is a Retirement Plan Consulting & Wealth Management firm advising nearly $1.2 billion in assets based in Portland, Oregon. The firm was founded by MacGregor Hall with a focus on serving mid-sized privately held clients and individuals primarily in the professional services space. The firm utilizes a personalized approach to assist clients in better understanding their retirement plans, their choices and preparing them for a financially stable future. For more information, please call (503)-224-3700 or visit us at www.deschutesinvestment.com

