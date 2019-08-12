Katipult Reports Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Katipult Technology Corp. ("Katipult" or the "Company") (TSXV: FUND) today announced the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held August 12, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forward at the meeting, including the appointment of RSM Alberta LLP as auditors and the election of all director nominees.

At the AGM, Messrs. David Jaques and Paul Sun did not stand for re-election as Directors. Accordingly the size of the Board has been reduced to five (from seven) with the Independent Directors being Marcus Shapiro, Jeff Dawson and Brian Craig, and the Executive Directors being Katipult's Co-Founders, Brock Murray and Pheak Meas.

Marcus Shapiro, Chair of the Board, commented: "David Jaques and Paul Sun joined the Board of Katipult in August 2017 in the lead-up to the listing of the Company on the TSXV in November 2017. They have both played an integral part in the development of the Company as it has moved to be a public company. David served for two years as Chair of the Compensation and Governance Committee, while Paul served for two years on the Audit Committee and also brought his Canadian capital markets experience and contacts to bear for the benefit of the business. On behalf of the Board and Management, I would like to thank each of them for their service to the Company and wish them both well in their future endeavors. Katipult moves into the new year with a leaner Board and the opportunity to refresh its composition as new Directors may be identified to join the Board."

