kathy ireland® Worldwide Partners with Real Estate Online Platform Padlist

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Padlist, an online real estate database platform for renters and landlords, has announced a partnership with kathy ireland® Worldwide. The announcement was made by Padlist's CEO Blake Van Leer and COO Lindsay Van Leer. As part of the strategic relationship, Ireland will serve as Chief Editor and Ambassador as well as join the company's Board of Advisors. Ireland's powerhouse executive team at kathy ireland® Worldwide will provide Padlist with global brand building, real estate and home industry expertise.

"It is a great honor and responsibility to join the stellar founding executives of Padlist. This innovative, tech-savvy approach to rental solutions is unlike anything else we have experienced in the marketplace," says Kathy Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kathy ireland® Worldwide. "Not only are Blake, Lindsay and their colleague, Michael, our friends ... they are also among kathy ireland® Worldwide's most valued millennial advisors. Their unique ability to comprehend and act upon the pulse of what people need is extraordinary. Everyone at kathy ireland® Worldwide believes that today Padlist takes a giant step forward in the beginning of a very long journey. The intention of Padlist is to of course provide rental intel, and also at the appropriate time, additional services and products that people need to make their space their home."

"Lindsay and I have had the honor and pleasure of working with Kathy Ireland and her genius team for several years now. Kathy is the most tremendous mentor to us in business and philanthropy," says Blake Van Leer. "We have harnessed that guidance and growth to provide strategic marketing and technology advisory services to her company and its brand partners over the years. With an established, successful relationship already in place, Lindsay and I know firsthand what to expect from this partnership and integrating our teams will be immediately seamless."

"kathy ireland® Worldwide is one of the most powerful brands in the world, selling over $2.6 billion at retail," adds Lindsay Van Leer, Padlist's COO. "Kathy's incredible business savvy and her entire team's creative and marketing ingenuity is unmatched. Blake and I witness it and learn from it every day. We have watched the incredible growth of brands that partner with kiWW®. Kathy advises and empowers its leaders to reach for new heights, while also inspiring them to give back. We are honored by this new partnership and are excited for the extraordinary opportunities that lie ahead."

Padlist was created several years ago after the Van Leers had a stressful experience trying to move to a new city, "We've owned real estate companies together for over 14 years, so it came to us as a real surprise how challenging it was trying to learn the neighborhoods and find the perfect place at an ideal price. When buying, you have real estate agents to make it easier. With renting, you have to do it all on your own," says Lindsay Van Leer. "Current rental sites rank properties by highest paying advertisers and not the best match, creating frustration for both renters and apartment managers. Padlist generates tours instead of just inquiries, and qualified applicants instead of unqualified leads."

Padlist improves and speeds up the moving process with smart technology. "Renters and landlords need an easier and faster way to find each other," adds Blake Van Leer. "Padlist answers this problem by empowering renters with options. Renters can work with a local expert, or use the AI and drone technology platform we are building to match with homes online. As a result, we deliver landlords lead value, not just lead volume, through qualified referrals. We also connect renters with vendors, which benefits local community businesses while also generating our company additional revenue streams."

Since its inception, Padlist has contracted with hundreds of properties, worked with over 100,000 renters and received hundreds of 5 star reviews online. "With an exceptional team with a proven track record, lead by Kathy Ireland, Padlist is creating the solution and path to truly disrupting this industry on a national level, solving the pain point for both renters and landlords using just one single platform," says Blake Van Leer. "We are excited to share this with the world."

About kathy ireland ® Worldwide (kiWW®):

kiWW® is listed as one of the most powerful brands in the world by License Global Magazine. Kathy Ireland® is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland® is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Furniture Today names Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. Kathy graces the cover of Forbes Magazine twice (2012, 2016). kiWW® is responsible for billions of dollars in retail sales. kiWW® is the recipient of multiple awards including several Good Housekeeping Seals. Kathy and kiWW® support many non-profits including YWCA Greater Los Angeles, for which she is an Ambassador, Dream Foundation, Providence Educational Foundation, 911 for Kids/AEF, and the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Kathy is named an Ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and is International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

About Padlist

Padlist, "The smartest way to find and list pads," is an online real estate database platform for renters and landlords. By combining smart technology, data transparency and local experts, Padlist moves away from the static vibe of current real estate search platforms to match landlords and renters faster and easier. A brand with a social strategy, Padlist benefits communities by connecting renters to local resources through an interactive data map and vendors lists. Padlist, co-founded by Blake Van Leer and Lindsay Van Leer, also proudly supports partner Kathy Ireland's Millennium Development Goal of providing housing opportunities to American Veterans and their families. For more information, please visit Padlist.com .

