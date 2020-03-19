Kathleen Marchuk and Dee Stephens's newly released "Life's Torn Fragments Becomes a Robe of Many Colors" is an intimate walk towards truth, completeness, and freedom

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Life's Torn Fragments Becomes a Robe of Many Colors": a stirring recollection of one woman's life of torment and her road to healing in God's safe embrace. "Life's Torn Fragments Becomes a Robe of Many Colors" is the healing journey of published author Kathleen Marchuk, a writer who has gone through years of devastating struggles and found Jesus's power of healing that carries her through.

Marchuk and Stephens write, "Kathleen is desperate to find peace after years of mental and emotional torment which lead to drug addiction, suicide attempts and several psychiatric hospitalizations.

"She decides to set out on a spiritual journey of transforming prayer; in the hope of discovering what has been hidden in the caverns of her mind and heart. She is always asking the questions, 'What is wrong with me?' and 'How can I continue to live in this state of turmoil?'

"Unbelievable memories of childhood trauma were exposed. Revealing child parts of her heart at different ages, that were imprisoned within the pain and anguish of her past. Now, this pain, that had been locked away, could be safely processed and healed by the power of Jesus' love. Through a loving, healing relationship encounter with Jesus, she would be set free from the lies that had invaded her heart, which in turn kept God's Truth from taking up residence in her soul.

"Her quest for healing leads her into a spiritual battle for God's Truth to not only be discovered, but most importantly to be believed and received as the only Truth. She must choose to resist, by God's grace, the confusion, bewilderment and perplexity, that arise from the haunting falsehoods that have captivated her soul, from a lifetime of emotional damage.

"This book is her pilgrimage with Jesus toward wholeness, truth and freedom. The author's hope and prayer would be, that the reader would come to an understanding, that regardless of the pain which has taken place in an individual's life, that the lies which cripple a person are held within their emotional wounds. It is only by the power and love of the cross of Jesus Christ, that one can be brought into the Truth of who they truly are and how much they are loved."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathleen Marchuk and Dee Stephen's new book is a profound and moving read on the memories of the events that got lost in the back of Kathleen's mind because of the immense pain that those things put her through. Here, readers will witness how God saves her from the pits of great darkness.

View a synopsis of "Life's Torn Fragments Becomes a Robe of Many Colors" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Life's Torn Fragments Becomes a Robe of Many Colors" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Life's Torn Fragments Becomes a Robe of Many Colors," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing