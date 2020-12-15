Kate's Real Food Uses Organic Honey - Nature's Immunity Booster, and Ranked America's #1 Sweetener

VICTOR, Idaho, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new consumer study, American's rank honey as their #1 preferred sweetener. Cited were some of honey's great attributes like being an immunity booster and antioxidant powerhouse. Kate's Real Food , named the "Best Little Energy Bar in America'' by Forbes, and included in the Forbes 2020 holiday gift guide must-have list, has only used organic honey to sweeten all of their products since day one. Growing consumer demand for "good for you" organics and mounting research pointing to honey's many health benefits, including natural immunity, is responsible for the surge in honey production and popularity.

"Honey is full of health-promoting antioxidants and may help fight inflammation, supporting natural immunity," said Lauren Panoff, Registered Dietitian and MPH. "As part of their whole-food recipes, Kate's uses honey as the primary sweetening agent in place of lower-quality, highly processed, sweeteners such as high fructose corn syrup, brown rice syrup, and cane sugar often used in similar products. Not only does honey have a long medicinal history, it also gives Kate's bars a delightfully subtle sweetness."

Honey is an all-natural, unprocessed, sustainable, and healthier alternative to other sweeteners. It is full of many vitamins, minerals, amino acids and antioxidants that may support a healthy immune system. Additionally, a recent Oxford study found that honey may be a better treatment for coughs and colds than over-the-counter medicines.

According to the global marketing research firm, Nielsen, honey sales are trending up sharply, as consumers realize that honey is both "good for you" and "good for the planet." In addition to the crucial role bees play in sustaining our planet, the honey production process also has a lower impact on the environment than that of other resource-heavy commodities.

Kate's makes seven delicious energy bars with real, premium, whole ingredients, and no artificial sweeteners. Each one is USDA-certified organic, gluten free, non-GMO, and always sweetened with organic honey. Check out the newest addition to the Kate's lineup: the Dark Chocolate Mint Bar , including cool peppermint extract, smooth dark chocolate, natural cacao powder, organic honey, creamy peanut butter, and certified gluten-free oats.

For more information on Kate's, visit katesrealfood.com

About Kate's Real Food®:

Our story began with Kate, in search of the next adventure. To support her busy lifestyle, she needed an energy bar that tasted great and was made from organic ingredients. When she couldn't find one, she decided to make her own. Kate's Real Food is still committed to fueling adventures with organic, great-tasting products. Today, they can be found nationally at REI and Amazon. Also, regionally in Whole Foods, Walmart, Harris Teeter, Shoprite, Central Market, Market of Choice, and Raley's.

Media Contact:

Sarah Steinwand

Kate's Real Food

sarah@treelinepr.com

720.299.9888

