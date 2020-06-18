Katalyst Technologies Launches New and Improved Celero 2.0

EVANSTON, Ill., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Katalyst Technologies Inc. is proud to announce the launch of Celero 2.0 to assist your organization with its ERP needs. Celero has long been one of Katalyst's signature products, beloved by clients for its high level of customization and advanced data analytics capabilities. Now, Celero is better than ever before and is ready to meet the supply chain challenges of the modern warehouse, especially those in the apparel and fashion industry.

"Celero is a next-generation warehouse management solution with many innovative features inspired by our experience with various apparel and fashion customers," says Nixon Xavier, Vice President of Innovation at Katalyst Technologies. "The key differentiator for the Celero WMS is that it includes general warehouse functions for products with multiple dimensions," including style, color, and size that other warehouse solutions are unable to properly handle.

"We are so proud of the hard work and dedication our team has put into creating this newly improved version of one of our flagship products," says Rahul Shah, CEO and founder of Katalyst Technologies. "Celero has always been known for its innovative, user-friendly processes, and we feel confident that Celero 2.0 will exceed our customers' expectations."

Katalyst's Pick Path Optimization Algorithm

One of the top features of Celero 2.0 is the inclusion of Katalyst's patent-pending pick path optimization algorithm, co-designed by Senior Software Engineer Wayne Ma and Chief Systems Architect Dave Schuler. This innovative algorithm allows for faster, more efficient picking in warehouses by automating the process and creating the best possible path. "In running a warehouse, the largest expense item is payroll," says Schuler. "What that means in practical terms is that the more stuff an individual warehouse worker can pick in a unit of time, the more cost-effective the warehouse is to run."

Why Celero?

With the recent rise in e-commerce sales due to COVID-19, it's more important than ever before to maximize your warehouse's potential. Celero is the perfect solution to boost ROI, reducing labor costs and implementing automation to eliminate errors.

"Celero comes with out-of-the-box integration for Shopify, Magento, Quickbooks, ShipStation, and many other leading industry products," says Xavier. "Its multi-tenant architecture helps deploy solutions for large corporations with multiple subsidiaries."

Would you like to see what Celero can do to help your business? Request a free demo and reach out to the experts at Katalyst for a consultation.

About Katalyst Technologies Inc.

Katalyst Technologies is a software technology services and solutions provider based in Evanston, Illinois, USA. Katalyst operates in a wide variety of fields, such as Publishing, Fashion & Retail, Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Life Sciences, Wholesale & Distribution, Manufacturing, and Supply Chain Management.

With over 1200 employees around the world, Katalyst has coined its name even in the fields of publishing and e-Commerce. Katalyst Technologies also offers a broad range of products and services in Enterprise Resource Planning, Engineering & Manufacturing, Supply Chain & Logistics, Professional Services, Content Management sectors.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/katalyst-technologies-launches-new-and-improved-celero-2-0--301079299.html

SOURCE Katalyst Technologies