Katalyst Technologies Inc. Named One of the 2020 Best Workplaces in Chicago by Great Place to Work®

EVANSTON, Ill., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work has honored Katalyst Technologies Inc. as one of the 2020 Best Workplaces in Chicago. The ranking considered over 27,000 responses from Chicago area employees. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees' feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization. Katalyst took the No. 24 spot on the list.

"Recent events make us step back and reflect on what matters most: family, friends, and community," says Rahul Shah, CEO of Katalyst. "From the start of this unprecedented situation, we have prioritized the safety and comfort of our employees and customers, while maintaining and strengthening relationships. Our team may be physically apart, but we are closer than ever, thanks to every single person's dedication and hard work. I have no doubt these values will continue and help Katalyst evolve and improve moving forward."

"When I started Katalyst 19 years ago, the foundational values focused on our employees and community we operated," Shah recalls. "Today, we are a global company with associates

accross the world. We're so proud to have been able to build a company and community that our people love. It feels fantastic to be recognized by our people."

"Best workplaces like Katalyst have built powerful foundations of trust and human connection to help carry their organizations through stressful and uncertain times," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "This gives companies on this list a powerful opportunity not just to do well for their people, but to do well for their businesses and for Chicago."

The Best Workplaces in Chicago is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Katalyst also was ranked as a Best Workplace in Chicago in 2019 by Great Place to Work and Fortune.

About Katalyst:

Katalyst Technologies Inc. is a leading technology service and solutions provider. Katalyst focuses on helping busineses with digital transformation through our products, platforms, and services. Katalyst's core area of expertise is ERP, Supply Chain Management, Engineering and Manufacturing, Digital & e-Commerce, Professional Services, and e-Publishing. To learn more about what makes Katalyst a Great Place to Work visit https://katalysttech.com/news/

About the Best Workplaces in Chicago

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from over 27,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in the Chicago Metropolitan Statistical Area. This ranking was finalized prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and does not reflect companies' roles or responses to their people or communities in addressing the impact of the coronavirus.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees.

