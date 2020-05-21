21.05.2020 16:22:00

Katalyst Technologies Inc. Named One of the 2020 Best Workplaces in Chicago by Great Place to Work®

EVANSTON, Ill., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work has honored Katalyst Technologies Inc. as one of the 2020 Best Workplaces in Chicago. The ranking considered over 27,000 responses from Chicago area employees. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees' feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization. Katalyst took the No. 24 spot on the list.

"Recent events make us step back and reflect on what matters most: family, friends, and community," says Rahul Shah, CEO of Katalyst. "From the start of this unprecedented situation, we have prioritized the safety and comfort of our employees and customers, while maintaining and strengthening relationships. Our team may be physically apart, but we are closer than ever, thanks to every single person's dedication and hard work. I have no doubt these values will continue and help Katalyst evolve and improve moving forward."

"When I started Katalyst 19 years ago, the foundational values focused on our employees and community we operated," Shah recalls. "Today, we are a global company with associates
accross the world.  We're so proud to have been able to build a company and community that our people love. It feels fantastic to be recognized by our people."

"Best workplaces like Katalyst have built powerful foundations of trust and human connection to help carry their organizations through stressful and uncertain times," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "This gives companies on this list a powerful opportunity not just to do well for their people, but to do well for their businesses and for Chicago."

The Best Workplaces in Chicago is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Katalyst also was ranked as a Best Workplace in Chicago in 2019 by Great Place to Work and Fortune.

About Katalyst:
Katalyst Technologies Inc. is a leading technology service and solutions provider. Katalyst focuses on helping busineses with digital transformation through our products, platforms, and services. Katalyst's core area of expertise is ERP, Supply Chain Management, Engineering and Manufacturing, Digital & e-Commerce, Professional Services, and e-Publishing. To learn more about what makes Katalyst a Great Place to Work visit https://katalysttech.com/news/  

About the Best Workplaces in Chicago

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from over 27,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in the Chicago Metropolitan Statistical Area.  This ranking was finalized prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and does not reflect companies' roles or responses to their people or communities in addressing the impact of the coronavirus. 

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read "A Great Place to Work for All." Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Katalyst Technologies is one of the fastest-growing IT companies headquartered in Chicago. Katalyst’s business and technology experts are highly skilled, work seamlessly across multiple industries, geographies and technologies. Katalyst is a trusted technology partner for servicing your enterprise. Katalyst currently employs over 500 professionals-including their offices in Chicago, Atlanta, and India. (PRNewsfoto/Katalyst Technologies)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/katalyst-technologies-inc-named-one-of-the-2020-best-workplaces-in-chicago-by-great-place-to-work-301063676.html

SOURCE Katalyst Technologies

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 480.00
2.65 %
Alcon 59.98
2.22 %
Sika 175.85
2.21 %
Givaudan 3’478.00
2.08 %
Geberit 463.30
1.38 %
LafargeHolcim 37.46
0.00 %
Roche Hldg G 347.60
-0.19 %
CieFinRichemont 54.42
-0.44 %
Nestle 104.92
-0.49 %
Zurich Insur Gr 285.00
-1.21 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

20.05.20
Warum Large Caps besser abgeschnitten haben als Smallcaps – CME Group
20.05.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
20.05.20
Vontobel: Clever investieren - statt renditelos sparen
20.05.20
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
20.05.20
SMI bleibt in der Spur
19.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Geberit AG, Schindler Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG
18.05.20
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:00
Schroders: Private debt can flourish in a crisis - because it can adapt
20.05.20
Schroders: Japan joins recession ranks
19.05.20
Schroders: Slumping economy, surging stock market- what’s going on?
mehr
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lufthansa-Aktie steigt: Lufthansa bestätigt bevorstehende Einigung um Milliarden-Rettung
Depot für die Krise: Welche Titel sollten rein, welche Aktien raus?
Zur Rose-Aktie auf Allzeithoch nach euphorischer Analysten-Studie
Roche-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Roche liefert Corona-Antikörpertest an Labore in USA
Schweizer Börsenhandel wird um zehn Minuten verlängert
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Börsen in Asien letztlich uneinheitlich
Depot von Warren Buffett im 1. Quartal: Schafft es Apple erneut auf Platz 1?
Fed-Protokoll bestätigt Krisenkurs der Fed
SMI an Auffahrt geschlossen -- Dow Jones stabil -- DAX klar im Minus - Anleger nehmen Gewinne mit -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich schwächer
Meyer Burger-Aktie stabil: Aktionärsgruppe um Sentis Capital hat sich aufgelöst

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI an Auffahrt geschlossen -- Dow Jones stabil -- DAX klar im Minus - Anleger nehmen Gewinne mit -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich schwächer
Am heimischen Markt wird am Donnerstag aufgrund des Feiertages nicht gehandelt. In New York zeigen sich die Indizes behauptet. In Frankfurt verzeichnet der deutsche Leitindex Verluste. Die asiatischen Indizes traten zunächst auf der Stelle und entschieden sich dann jedoch für die Verlustzone.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB