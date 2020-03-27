Kaspar Wire Works Ready To Support More COVID-19 Efforts

SHINER, Texas, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During this challenging period in our nation's history, Kaspar Wire Works, a subsidiary of Kaspar Companies, Inc., has identified industry wide best practices to help protect our employees, community, and country. Having been designated an "essential business" pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kaspar Wire Works has been called upon to support governmental entities and private businesses in a variety of areas, including healthcare, grocery stores, medical suppliers, aerospace, energy, and water and transportation services. Kaspar Wire Works – a leader in metal manufacturing - is proud to announce that it has the capacity to do even more.

Jason Kaspar, CEO of Kaspar Companies, Inc. said, "Over the decades Kaspar Wire Works has always been able to respond to our customer needs. In the Great Depression it was flower easels for weddings and funerals. In the 1940s it was ammo boxes and other products to support the war effort. We have created wire cages for lab testing, IV stands, medical test tube racks, stainless steel cleaning surfaces, and countless other products across various industries. We are currently partnering with key suppliers who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battle front. From grocery stores to medical suppliers, we are proud of the way Kaspar Wire Works will play a part in defeating COVID-19."

In addition, Kaspar Companies, Inc. is a company that stands for and believes in the values of stewardship, versatility, and family. Consequently, the Kaspar Wire Works subsidiary is dedicating all its resources to help combat and assist professionals in all areas deemed "Essential Businesses" (https://www.cisa.gov/publication/guidance-essential-critical-infrastructure-workforce) with tools related to electroplating and painting, wire forming, sheet metal fabrication, machining and milling, and engineering. We are currently taking requests for quotes from any industries looking for support in fulfilling their needs at this time. Those inquiries or submissions can be submitted by email 24/7 and will be responded to within 3 business hours using the following email address, quotes@kasparwireworks.com, or by calling (361)594-3327, Monday-Friday, 8 AM – 5 PM (CST).

Kaspar Wire Works understands that times are difficult for your families, colleagues, and businesses. We are dedicated to serve through our God-given resources at a moment's notice. We thank you for your continued support.

