13.05.2020 19:15:00
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Velocity Financial, Inc. (VEL)
PHILADELPHIA, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Velocity Financial, Inc. ("Velocity") (NYSE: VEL) on behalf of the company's shareholders. The investigation seeks to determine whether Velocity and/or the company's executive officers and directors violated the securities laws.
On or about January 16, 2020, Velocity commenced its initial public offering ("IPO") of common stock, selling 7.25 million shares of stock to investors at $13.00 per share. Since the time of the Company's IPO, shares of Velocity's common stock have significantly declined in value, and currently at approximately $3.00 per share.
Velocity shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options. Additional information may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/velocity-financial-inc/.
Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.
