19.03.2020 01:10:00

Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cronos Group, Inc. (CRON) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Cronos Group, Inc. ("Cronos" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CRON) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company's stock between May 9, 2019, and March 2, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Cronos investors who suffered an investment loss in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585 or (888) 715 – 1740, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/cronos-group-inc/, for additional information about this action and their legal rights and options.

The shareholder class action lawsuit alleges that Cronos and certain executive officers issued a series of false and misleading statements to investors during the Class Period about the Company's financial statements.

As detailed in the complaint, on February 24, 2020, Cronos disclosed that it would delay its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 earnings release and conference call.  Following this news, shares of the Company's stock fell $0.78 per share, or nearly 11% in value, to close on February 24, 2020 at $6.37 per share.

Then, on March 2, 2020, Cronos disclosed that it had requested a 15-day extension for filing its Annual Report with the SEC for fiscal 2019, attributing the delay to a "review by the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors, with the assistance of outside counsel and forensic accountants, of several bulk resin purchases and sales of products through the wholesale channel and the appropriateness of the recognition of revenue from those transactions."  Following this additional disclosure, shares of the Company's stock fell an additional $0.70 per share, or 11% in value, to close on March 3, 2020 at $5.32 per share.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE:  Investors who purchased Cronos' securities during the Class Period may, no later than May 11, 2020, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative in the action.

For additional information about this action please contact Kaskela Law LLC.  Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaskela-law-llc-announces-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-filed-against-cronos-group-inc-cron-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-301026549.html

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

18.03.20
Ölpreise weiter im Abwärtssog: WTI fällt auf 17-Jahrestief
18.03.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
18.03.20
Vontobel: 40% - 50% Sicherheitspuffer - und nur der letzte Tag zählt!
18.03.20
Erholung bereits wieder beendet?
16.03.20
Neuer Kursrutsch - Notenbanken fluten die Märkte | BX Swiss TV
12.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
mehr
Neuer Kursrutsch - Notenbanken fluten die Märkte | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche startet Auslieferung von COVID-19-Test in den USA
SIX ändert SMI-Gewichtung von Roche und Nestlé
Massiver Kursrutsch an den US-Börsen - Dow Jones schliesst unter 20'000 Punkten -- SMI auf Talfahrt -- DAX bricht erneut ein -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Börsenlegende Warren Buffett zu Corona-Krise und Ölpreisschock
US-Börsen nach Erholungsbewegung mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Pfizer hilft BioNtech bei Entwicklung von Coronavirus-Impfstoff - BioNtech-Aktie +70 %
Goldman Sachs mit Kauf-Empfehlung: UBS-Aktie mit über 50 Prozent Aufstiegspotenzial
Grossaktionär Stoffel verkauft Vifor-Paket - Vifor-Aktie knickt ein
Tecan-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Tecan steigert 2019 den Gewinn - Auswirkungen von Corona noch nicht vorhersehbar
Addex verschiebt Start der Phase-III-Studie mit Dipraglurant und Jahreszahlen - Aktie bricht ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Massiver Kursrutsch an den US-Börsen - Dow Jones schliesst unter 20'000 Punkten -- SMI auf Talfahrt -- DAX bricht erneut ein -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte Abschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte in der Verlustzone. US-Indizes verbuchten erneut starke Verluste. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch schwächer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB