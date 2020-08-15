|
15.08.2020 15:00:00
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT) and Encourages XTNT Stockholders to Contact the Firm
PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. ("Xtant") (NYSE: XTNT) on behalf of the company's stockholders.
The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Xtant's board of directors have violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties, causing harm to the company and its stockholders.
Current Xtant stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/xtant/, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options.
Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.
CONTACT:
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com
www.kaskelalaw.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaskela-law-llc-announces-investigation-of-xtant-medical-holdings-inc-xtnt-and-encourages-xtnt-stockholders-to-contact-the-firm-301112797.html
SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Schweizer Börse mit schwachem Wochenausklang: SMI & Co. mit Verlust -- US-Börsen letztlich kaum bewegt -- DAX schliesst tiefer-- Asiens Börsen gehen vorwiegend fester ins Wochenende
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die heimischen Märkte tendierten am Freitag mit negativen Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich schwächer. Der Dow Jones kommt vor dem Wochenende nicht vom Fleck. Die asiatischen Märkte bewegten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche grösstenteils auf grünem Terrain.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}