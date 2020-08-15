+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
15.08.2020 15:00:00

Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT) and Encourages XTNT Stockholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. ("Xtant") (NYSE: XTNT) on behalf of the company's stockholders. 

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Xtant's board of directors have violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties, causing harm to the company and its stockholders.

Current Xtant stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/xtant/, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.  This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com 
www.kaskelalaw.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaskela-law-llc-announces-investigation-of-xtant-medical-holdings-inc-xtnt-and-encourages-xtnt-stockholders-to-contact-the-firm-301112797.html

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC

