06.06.2020 15:00:00

Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) and Encourages Long-Term PUMP Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, June 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating ProPetro Holding Corp. ("ProPetro" or the "Company") (NYSE: PUMP) on behalf of the Company's stockholders.

On August 8, 2019, ProPetro disclosed that it was delaying the filing of its quarterly report with the SEC "due to an ongoing review by the audit committee of the Company's board of directors" of certain financial matters.  Following this news, shares of the Company's stock declined $4.59 per share, or over 26% in value, to close at $12.75 per share on August 9, 2019, on heavy trading volume.

Subsequently, on February 24, 2020, ProPetro disclosed that its Audit Committee's "internal review has identified a number of internal and disclosure control deficiencies," and that "Company's management has to date concluded that there were multiple material weaknesses that resulted in the Company's internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures not being effective as of a prior date."

The investigation seeks to determine whether ProPetro's officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above concerning the Company's financial reporting. 

Current ProPetro stockholders who purchased or acquired shares of the Company's common stock prior to January 1, 2019 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or via email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/propetro/ for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options. 

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.  This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaskela-law-llc-announces-investigation-of-propetro-holding-corp-pump-and-encourages-long-term-pump-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301071630.html

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 65.22
6.99 %
Adecco Group 51.64
6.12 %
CS Group 10.21
5.26 %
Swiss Life Hldg 380.10
3.46 %
UBS Group 11.34
3.04 %
Nestle 102.60
-0.16 %
Roche Hldg G 332.15
-0.18 %
SGS 2’331.00
-0.85 %
Swisscom 501.20
-1.38 %
Givaudan 3’395.00
-2.67 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

05.06.20
USA: Wie stehen die Chancen für die Wiederwahl von Trump? | BX Swiss TV
05.06.20
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
05.06.20
SMI gönnt sich eine Verschnaufpause
05.06.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Langfristiger Trendwechsel? / LafargeHolcim – 200er-EMA im Fokus
04.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.80% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf CVS Health Corp, Pfizer Inc, Merck & Co Inc
03.06.20
Verschleiern gelassene europäische Devisen- und Anleihemärkte Unsicherheit? – CME Group
02.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.06.20
Schroders: Why equity market neutral strategies could be valuable in a crisis
05.06.20
Schroders: Vorübergehender Rückschlag für die Energiewende durch Covid-19
05.06.20
Schroders: Saubere Technologien und Klimapolitik: die globale Finanzkrise und Covid-19
mehr
USA: Wie stehen die Chancen für die Wiederwahl von Trump? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lonza ernennt Roche-Manager Ruffieux zum neuen Konzernchef - Aktie schwächer
SMI zieht vor dem Wochenende an -- US-Börsen verabschieden sich deutlich höher -- DAX beendet Freitag mit Kurssprung -- Asiatische Indizes gehen fester in den Feierabend
So will Tesla den Preis für den Model 3 weiter drücken
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Trotz Corona-Pandemie: US-Arbeitslosenquote geht überraschend zurück
Lufthansa-Aktie trotz Indexrauswurf höher: Swiss-Mutter muss Platz im DAX freimachen
Elon Musk fordert Zerschlagung von Amazon - 'Monopole sind unrecht!' - Amazon-Aktie dreht ins Plus
Durchsuchungen bei DAX-Konzern Wirecard nach Bafin-Anzeige
Wieso der Euro zum Franken weiter nachgibt
Skandale als Chancen? Diese Konzerne haben grosse Krisen weggesteckt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zieht vor dem Wochenende an -- US-Börsen verabschieden sich deutlich höher -- DAX beendet Freitag mit Kurssprung -- Asiatische Indizes gehen fester in den Feierabend
An der Wall Street nahmen die Bullen das Ruder in die Hand. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Grundstimmung am Freitag freundlich. Auf dem Parkett in Deutschland griffen Anleger zu. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB