Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and Encourages Long-Term PDCO Stockholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Patterson Companies, Inc. ("Patterson" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PDCO) on behalf of the Company's stockholders.

A securities fraud complaint was filed against Patterson in federal court on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company's stock between June 26, 2013 and February 28, 2018. According to the complaint, during that time period Patterson engaged in a "coordinated scheme … to illegally fix prices on dental supplies by colluding with its principal competitors—Schein and Benco—who, together with Patterson, controlled nearly 85% of the dental supply market during the Class Period." On February 12, 2018, the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") filed a formal complaint against Patterson alleging that the company had violated the federal antitrust laws.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Patterson's board of directors breached their fiduciary duties to the Company and its stockholders in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

Current Patterson stockholders who purchased or acquired shares of the Company's stock prior to February 28, 2018are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/patterson-companies-inc/, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options.

