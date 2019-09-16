Kas Subramanian, PhD Joins Applied BioMath, LLC as Senior Director of Preclinical Modeling

CONCORD, Mass., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath ( www.appliedbiomath.com ), the industry-leader in applying systems pharmacology and mechanistic modeling, simulation, and analysis to de-risk drug research and development, is proud to welcome Kas Subramanian, PhD as Senior Director of Preclinical Modeling. In this role, Kas will work closely with pharmaceutical and biotech teams to build fit-for-purpose mathematical models that help drive decisions in drug development.

Prior to joining Applied BioMath, Kas led the Bioinformatics group at Syngene International which integrated data and created models to support programs across the drug discovery pipeline; from target identification and validation through lead optimization and clinical trial design. Prior to Syngene, he was Chief Scientific Officer at Strand Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd where he led the groups involved in the development of the Sarchitect Platform, the Virtual Liver and the interpretation platforms for NGS-based diagnostics. He headed the Collaborative R&D group for immunology products at Entelos and has also worked at Genetic Therapy Inc (Novartis) where he helped found a group to perform research in synthetic and hybrid vectors for gene delivery. In 2015, Kas was elected as a Fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineering.

Kas earned a B.Tech. in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay and an MS from SUNY at Buffalo. His PhD is in Biomedical Engineering from the Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine.

"We are extremely thrilled to have Kas join the team!" said John Burke, PhD, Co-Founder, President & CEO, Applied BioMath. "Kas brings a wealth of experience in mechanistic and QSP modeling and simulation, bioinformatics for biopharma, as well as business experience to provide solutions for scientific partners. His vast leadership experience also positions him well to be the official site head of our west coast office in Oakland, CA."

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath uses mathematical modeling and simulation to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk drug research and development. Their Model-Aided Drug Invention (MADI) approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their candidate, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services, visit www.appliedbiomath.com .

Applied BioMath and the Applied BioMath logo are registered trademarks of Applied BioMath, LLC.

