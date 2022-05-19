Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’592 -1.2%  SPI 14’859 -1.4%  Dow 31’490 -3.6%  DAX 14’008 -1.3%  Euro 1.0344 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’691 -1.4%  Gold 1’814 -0.2%  Bitcoin 28’646 0.9%  Dollar 0.9864 -0.2%  Öl 110.3 0.9% 
1 Aktie gratis
Karolinska Development AB Aktie [Valor: 3662575 / ISIN: SE0002190926]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.05.2022 08:01:00

Karolinska Development's portfolio company Umecrine Cognition submits a Clinical Trial Application to initiate a phase 2 clinical trial with golexanolone

Karolinska Development AB
2.65 SEK -1.85%
Kaufen Verkaufen

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – May 19, 2022. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that its portfolio company Umecrine Cognition has submitted a clinical trial application (CTA) to the Hungarian regulatory body OGÝEI for approval to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial of its drug candidate golexanolone in patients suffering from primary biliary cholangitis. The study is planned to be conducted at several European clinical trial centers.

Umecrine Cognition's drug candidate golexanolone represents a novel drug class that modulates the activity of the GABAA receptor in order to counteract cognitive impairment associated with liver disease and associated inflammation in the brain. Golexanolone is being developed in the indications of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), which leads to inflammation and degeneration of the bile ducts, and hepatic encephalopathy (HE).

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial will compare golexanolone to placebo in up to 150 patients with non-cirrhotic liver or Child-Pugh class A cirrhotic PBC who, despite treatment with conventional therapy, show clinically significant fatigue and cognitive symptoms. The study will be conducted in two phases – part A and part B. In part A, the study will evaluate the pharmacokinetics, safety and tolerability of the drug candidate. In part B, the safety and tolerability will be further evaluated, as well as the preliminary treatment effect of golexanolone in the same patient population.

The study is expected to start in the summer of 2022. The results from part A are expected to be presented before the end of the year and the results of part B in the second half of 2023. The full results of the study are expected to be presented in 2024.

"The submission of the Clinical Trial Application to the Hungarian regulatory body OGÝEI means that preparations for the planned Phase 2 study of Umecrine Cognition's drug candidate golexanolone are now entering their final stages. Golexanolone has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cognitive disorders in patients with liver disease, and a favourable outcome of the study would be a major step towards this goal," said Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development.

Karolinska Development's ownership in Umecrine Cognition amounts to 73 percent.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.


Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of nine companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com

Attachment


BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Analysen zu Karolinska Development AB (B)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

18.05.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS BRCs
18.05.22 Musk im Fokus von Twitter-Anwälten
18.05.22 Vontobel: Grüne Technologien für ein nachhaltiges Wirtschaftssystem
18.05.22 SMI bleibt auf Erholungskurs
18.05.22 Marktüberblick: MDAX und TecDAX verbuchten Aufschläge
17.05.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.10% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Pfizer Inc
17.05.22 Marktupdate 17. Mai: Zins und Inflation beeinflussen die Märkte | BX Swiss TV
13.05.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf ams-OSRAM, Logitech, Swisscom
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’214.56 15.38 TSSMBU
Short 12’345.08 13.12 RSSM1U
Short 12’864.26 8.23 FSSMPU
SMI-Kurs: 11’591.84 18.05.2022 17:30:00
Long 11’129.27 18.88 OSSM2U
Long 10’899.06 13.74 OSSM3U
Long 10’273.64 7.93 JSSMVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kommt das Schlimmste erst noch? Experte geht von weiterem Crash am Aktienmarkt aus
Dämpfer nach jüngsten Anstiegen: US-Börsen sacken letztlich kräftig ab -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend höher
Tesla wird von Bestellungen überrannt und zieht Bestellstopp in Betracht
TUI-Aktie mit heftigen Verlusten: TUI vollzieht Barkapitalerhöhung zur weiteren Senkung der Staatshilfe
Trotz hoher Volatilität: Anlagechefin der BLKB rät zum Einstieg bei Schweizer Aktien
UBS pessimistisch für Roche, Swiss Re und Temenos: Diese Aktien sollten Anleger aus ihren Depots werfen
Dätwyler-Aktie fällt letztlich zweistellig: Dätwyler reduziert Jahresziele
Boeing-Aktie schliesst schwächer: Flugzeugabsturz möglicherweise Absicht - Boeing-'Starliner' fliegt zur ISS
CS-Aktie: Credit Suisse wird wohl in Beschattungsaffäre verklagt - Fitch senkt Rating
Aktien von Siemens Gamesa und Siemens Energy steigen: Siemens will spanische Problem-Tochter komplett übernehmen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit