Karolinska Development AB Aktie [Valor: 3662575 / ISIN: SE0002190926]
11.01.2022 14:30:41

Karolinska Development's portfolio company Umecrine Cognition presents preclinical data showing that golexanolone reduces neuroinflammation and counteracts motor symptoms

Karolinska Development AB
5.65 SEK -6.92%
Kaufen Verkaufen

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – 11 January 2022. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that its portfolio company Umecrine Cognition has presented results from a preclinical study showing that the drug candidate golexanolone has a suppressive effect on neuroinflammation in the cerebellum, leading to the cessation of disease-related motor disturbances. The study further enhances understanding of golexanolone's mechanism of action and highlights its potential to treat symptoms related to movement and coordination. The study was carried out in collaboration with Dr Vincente Felipo at the Laboratory of Neurobiology, Centro de Investigación Principe Felipe, Valencia.

Neuroinflammation is a complex process that occurs normally in the central nervous system, where immune cells are activated to maintain brain functions and counteract disease. When this process becomes unbalanced, neurological impairment occurs, as seen in conditions such as hyperammonemia and hepatic encephalopathy. These conditions cause, among other symptoms, confusion, fatigue, dizziness, impaired coordination and cognition, which have a significant negative impact on the quality of life of the affected person. Treatments that specifically limit harmful neuroinflammation are therefore desirable.

Using a preclinical disease model that induces neuroinflammation, image analyses showed that activation of immune cells in the cerebellum – the brain area that controls movement and coordination – was attenuated by treatment with golexanolone, compared to a control group. Further analyses showed that locomotion and coordination were normalised after treatment with golexanolone. In conclusion, the results indicate that harmful neuroinflammation and disease-related motor symptoms could be alleviated by correcting GABAA receptor activity with golexanolone.

"We are pleased with Umecrine Cognition's continued progress and are positive to the continued mapping of golexanolone's mechanism of action. The results indicate that golexanolol may be of great importance as a future treatment for inflammatory diseases of the CNS," said Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development.

Karolinska Development's direct ownership interestin Umecrine Cognition amounts to 70 percent.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of nine companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com.

