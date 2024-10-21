Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’265 -0.5%  SPI 16’308 -0.5%  Dow 43’276 0.1%  DAX 19’491 -0.9%  Euro 0.9379 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’942 -0.9%  Gold 2’735 0.5%  Bitcoin 58’898 -1.2%  Dollar 0.8638 -0.1%  Öl 74.5 1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882Relief Therapeutics125112599Sandoz124359842
Top News
Ray Dalio enthüllt: Diese fünf Faktoren bewegen die Weltwirtschaft aktuell
Sanofi-Aktie im Minus: Exklusive Verhandlungen über Verkauf der Sparte Opella
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
So bewegen sich die Preise von Gold, Öl, Erdgas und Silber am Montagmittag
Bernstein Research: Continental-Aktie erhält Underperform
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Karolinska Development AB Aktie [Valor: 3662575 / ISIN: SE0002190926]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.10.2024 13:43:34

Karolinska Development’s portfolio company SVF Vaccines announces positive data from a phase 1 study of its universal Covid-19 vaccine

Karolinska Development AB
1.28 SEK 4.25%
Kaufen Verkaufen

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, October 21, 2024. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces that its portfolio company SVF Vaccines, has presented positive clinical safety and immunogenicity data from a clinical phase 1 study of the universal Covid-19 vaccine candidate, SVF-002.

SVF Vaccines develops SVF-002, a DNA vaccine designed to engage a broad neutralizing response directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, but has also been designed to induce a T-cell response that is capable of eliminating cells in which the virus is present. SVF-002 has now been evaluated in a double-blind, first-in-human clinical study. The results were presented today at the annual meeting of the International Society for Vaccines in Seoul, South Korea, by the principal investigator of the study, Professor Soo Aleman, Senior Physician and Section Manager at the Medical Unit for Infectious Diseases, Karolinska University Hospital.

The results showed that the vaccine candidate was safe and well-tolerated and that the higher dose boosted neutralizing antibodies to the spike protein and provided unique T-cell responses against highly conserved components of the virus, the membrane protein and the nucleoprotein, which may entail better protection even if the virus changes. The study was run by the OpenCorona consortium in collaboration with the Karolinska University Hospital in Stockholm, Sweden. The study enrolled healthy individuals who had previously received three doses of an mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccine.

"SVF Vaccine is developing a portfolio of therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines that potentially can both prevent disease and cure infected patients. The positive results in the clinical phase 1 study are an important achievement that validates SVF Vaccines development platform," says Viktor Drvota, CEO of Karolinska Development.

Karolinska Development's ownership in SVF Vaccines amounts to 34%.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patient’s lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of eleven companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com.

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Karolinska Development AB (B)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Karolinska Development AB (B)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ UniCredit
✅ Intesa SanPaolo
✅ Allison Transmission

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:07 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Mit einer Zinssenkung in die Woche
10:05 SMI vor richtungsweisender Woche
10:00 Marktüberblick: Autowerte gesucht
09:10 Banken-Krimi: übernimmt UniCredit die Commerzbank?
04:30 Treasury Cash Market Penetration (TCMP): Shifting from Primary Dealer to TRACE Data
18.10.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Partners Group, Temenos, VAT Group
17.10.24 Julius Bär: 9.55% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) mit Lock-In auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
16.10.24 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’783.74 19.17 ZGSSMU
Short 13’026.45 13.87 UH7BSU
Short 13’506.81 8.96 UUOSMU
SMI-Kurs: 12’264.75 21.10.2024 13:41:32
Long 11’740.00 17.56
Long 11’502.78 13.79 UI3SRU
Long 10’988.77 8.76 SSRM3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin-Halving 2028: Was das Ereignis für den Bitcoin-Markt bedeutet
Solana Kurs Prognose – Rallye auf neues Jahreshoch bis Monatsende realistisch?
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Wie man die besten Dividendenaktien auswählt
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie steigt zweistellig: Relief sichert sich Patentzulassung für RLF-TD011 in Europa
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Bei Trump-Sieg: Was den Aktienmärkten und der globalen Wirtschaft bevorstehen könnte
ARYZTA-Aktie dennoch tiefrot: ARYZTA verzeichnet weiteres Wachstum
UBS- & American Express-Aktien in Rot: Amex übernimmt Swisscard komplett - UBS zieht sich zurück

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten