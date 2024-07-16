Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’268 -0.1%  SPI 16’291 0.0%  Dow 40’797 1.5%  DAX 18’531 -0.3%  Euro 0.9749 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’953 -0.6%  Gold 2’457 1.4%  Bitcoin 57’184 -1.5%  Dollar 0.8958 0.0%  Öl 84.2 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swatch1225515Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Kuros32581411Richemont21048333DocMorris4261528ABB1222171Tesla11448018
Top News
HUGO BOSS-Aktie knickt zweistellig ein: HUGO BOSS korrigiert Erwartungen für 2024 nach unten
UnitedHealth-Aktie steigt: US-Krankenversicherer UnitedHealth verdient mehr als erwartet
BofA-Aktie steigt dennoch: Gewinnrückgang durch höhere Kosten und Risikovorsorge
Richemont-Aktie fester: Richemont mit stabiler Umsatzentwicklung im ersten Quartal 2024/25
TMTG-Aktie verliert nach Kurssprung wieder an Boden - GameStop-CEO zeigt Unterstützung für Trump
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus ZERO Depot

Karolinska Development AB Aktie [Valor: 3662575 / ISIN: SE0002190926]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.07.2024 16:49:57

Karolinska Development’s portfolio company PharmNovo receives EUR 17.5 million from the innovation program EIC Accelerator

finanzen.net zero Karolinska Development AB-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Karolinska Development AB
1.43 SEK 0.42%
Kaufen Verkaufen

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – July 16, 2024. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that portfolio company PharmNovo has been granted funding of EUR 17.5 million from the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator, a part of the Horizon Europe innovation support program. The funding consists of a grant of EUR 2.5 million and conditional investments of up to EUR 15 million.

The EIC Accelerator program is a funding initiative from the European Innovation Council (EIC) aimed at supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) developing innovative technologies. The funding for PharmNovo will be used for the continued clinical development of the drug candidate PN6047, a completely new type of treatment targeting neuropathic pain. The company is expected to shortly initiate a Phase 2a proof of concept (PoC) clinical study aimed at demonstrating the drug candidate’s mechanism of action and potential as a therapeutic treatment in the intended patient target group.

"We are very pleased with the news that PharmNovo has been granted funding from the EIC in very tough competition. In addition to the capital infusion, the decision is a strong external validation of the great potential in the company and its drug candidate,” says Viktor Drvota, CEO of Karolinska Development.

Karolinska Development's ownership in PharmNovo amounts to 12 percent.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com 

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB
Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of twelve companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com.

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Karolinska Development AB (B)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Karolinska Development AB (B)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ SAP
✅ BE Semiconductor
✅ Dollarama

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: SAP, BE Semiconductor & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:40 Julius Bär: 16.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
09:32 SMI kann Gewinne nicht halten
09:13 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 4.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Novartis, Roche, Sandoz, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance
06:55 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: SAP, BE Semiconductor & Dollarama mit François Bloch
06:18 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Etwas schwächer nach dem Jahreshoch
15.07.24 Unlocking opportunities in the Nikkei 225 Index correlation trade and quanto spread
15.07.24 Können Strafzölle China stoppen?
12.07.24 Marktüberblick: Bayer gesucht
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’765.96 18.84 SSCM8U
Short 13’005.72 13.76 UMBS6U
Short 13’519.12 8.68 ISSMNU
SMI-Kurs: 12’264.69 16.07.2024 16:55:35
Long 11’734.50 19.44 9RUBSU
Long 11’487.38 13.99 UBSGIU
Long 10’980.38 8.87 SSSMAU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swatch-Aktie bricht ein: Swatch Group schreibt deutlich weniger Umsatz und Gewinn
Krypto-Experten weiterhin optimistisch: Neue Bitcoin-Rekorde trotz jüngster Kursverluste erwartet
Apple-Aktie bricht nach positiven Analysten-Prognosen Rekord - Super Micro Computer bald im NASDAQ 100
Investor und Palantir-Gründer Peter Thiel betrachtet KI-Boom mit Sorge: NVIDIA verdient das ganze Geld
Ex-Aurubis-Chef befeuert Salzgitter-Übernahmegerüchte - Aktien uneins
Nestlé-Aktie vor den Quartalszahlen: Deshalb könnte sich ein Investment lohnen
Goldpreis: Massenflucht in Gold-Futures
Roche-Aktie gefragt: Roche erhält Swissmedic-Zulassung für Augenmittel Vabysmo in weiterer Indikation
Das sind die Dividendenkönige aus den USA: Anlegerfokus richtet sich auf Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo und Coca-Cola
NVIDIA und Co. im Blick: Viele Ähnlichkeiten zwischen KI-Aktien und Dotcom-Blase

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit