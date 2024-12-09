Karolinska Development's portfolio company Modus Therapeutics initiates a phase 2 study with sevuparin for treatment of chronic kidney disease with anemia

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’758 -0.2%  SPI 15’659 -0.2%  Dow 44’643 -0.3%  DAX 20’360 -0.1%  Euro 0.9294 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’981 0.1%  Gold 2’656 0.9%  Bitcoin 86’977 -2.3%  Dollar 0.8795 0.0%  Öl 72.0 1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Meyer Burger Technology135706599Roche1203204Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Givaudan-Analyse: So bewertet UBS AG die Givaudan-Aktie
Symrise-Analyse: UBS AG verleiht Symrise-Aktie Buy in jüngster Analyse
Brenntag SE-Analyse: Buy-Bewertung für Brenntag SE-Aktie von UBS AG
Investment-Tipp: So bewertet UBS AG die BASF-Aktie
UBS AG: Covestro-Aktie erhält Neutral
Suche...

Karolinska Development AB Aktie [Valor: 3662575 / ISIN: SE0002190926]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.12.2024 14:02:53

Karolinska Development's portfolio company Modus Therapeutics initiates a phase 2 study with sevuparin for treatment of chronic kidney disease with anemia

Karolinska Development AB
1.07 SEK 3.47%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – December 9, 2024. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that its portfolio company, Modus Therapeutics, has dosed the first patient in a phase 2 clinical study of the drug candidate sevuparin, evaluated as a treatment for chronic kidney disease with anemia. The study is being conducted at Centro Ricerche Cliniche di Verona in Italy.

Modus Therapeutics, listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, has initiated a clinical phase 2 study where the drug candidate sevuparin will be evaluated as a new treatment for chronic kidney disease with anemia. The study will be carried out in two parts, where the first part will assess safety and different dose levels of sevuparin and the second part will focus on the effect of repeated doses and clinical results such as hemoglobin levels, renal function, hepcidin levels and other biomarkers in patients with advanced chronic kidney disease and anemia. The study is being conducted in Italy and a total of 50-60 patients are expected to be included. The first part of the study is expected to be completed in the first half of 2025.

”Modus Therapeutics recently published data in the prestigious medical journey HemaSphere showing that sevuparin significantly reduces hepcidin levels, a hormone linked to conditions such as anemia in chronic kidney disease and other inflammatory diseases. With these strong data from preclinical studies as well as from healthy volunteers, we are now pleased that our portfolio company Modus Therapeutics continues to drive the development of sevuparin in a clinical setting," says Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development.

Karolinska Development's direct ownership interest, and indirect ownership interest via KDev Investment, in Modus Therapeutics amounts to 66% and 8%, respectively.


For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com 

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of eleven companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com.

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Karolinska Development AB (B)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten