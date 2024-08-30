Karolinska Development’s portfolio company Biosergen announces successful treatment of first patient in a clinical trial of BSG005

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, August 30 2024. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that its portfolio company Biosergen has treated the first patient with the drug candidate BSG005 in the ongoing clinical trial in India. The treatment of the patient, who was diagnosed with mucormycosis (black fungus), proved to be very successful.



Biosergen and its partner, Alkem Laboratories Limited, have initiated a clinical trial in India and now report a successful treatment of the first patient. The patient was diagnosed with mucormycosis (black fungus), one of the most difficult fungal strains to treat, and was treated with BSG005 for 28 days with a successful result both in terms of efficacy and safety.

"It is astonishing to learn that the first patient in Biosergen’s clinical trial of BSG005, a 47-year-old-male patient with uncontrolled diabetes with fever, cough and haemoptysis, positive detection of mucomyrcosis and a moderate renal impairment, recovered well after 28 days of treatment with improved renal parameters and no major safety issues. Mucormycosis is one of the most difficult-to-treat fungal infections, usually leading to patients undergoing surgery to remove the infected tissue to avoid spreading. In this particular case, the location of the fungus would suggest the removal of one lung, but thanks to the successful treatment outcome, both lungs could be preserved,” says Viktor Drvota, CEO of Karolinska Development.

The clinical trial is designed to enroll patients suffering from severe fungal infections, including mucormycosis (black fungus), aspergillosis, and candidiasis. The focus of the trial is on patient populations intolerant or resistant to amphotericin B, the current last-resort treatment for severe invasive fungal diseases. BSG005 is developed as an acute treatment and will be tested in intensive care units.

The primary objective of the trial is to evaluate the potential of BSG005 as a rescue treatment.

Karolinska Development's shareholding in Biosergen, through ownership by KDev Investments, amounts to 1%.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

