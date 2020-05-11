Karolinska Development’ s portfolio company OssDsign granted full reimbursement for its implant product in Japan

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – May 11, 2020. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that its portfolio company OssDsign has received full and nationwide cost reimbursement for its implant product OssDsign Cranial PSI in Japan. The decision was made by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of Japan (MHLW), and will come into force in early June 2020.





OssDsign is an innovative company that designs and manufactures implants and material technology for bone regeneration. The granting of national cost reimbursement for OssDsign Cranial PSI represents an important milestone in its establishment in Japan. OssDsign has already obtained good relationships with key institutions, policy makers and reference clinics and is now conducting final negotiations with a local business partner to gain access to a national distribution network.

"The granting of full reimbursement for an innovative implant product in Japan - one of the world's largest markets for cranial reconstruction - is a significant milestone for our portfolio company OssDsign. The product has already been successfully used by a number of selected Japanese neurosurgeons, and we now look forward to following the full-scale launch,” says Viktor Drvota, CEO of Karolinska Development.

The Japanese cost reimbursement system is based on the size of the implants and the levels now confirmed by MHLW are between those achieved in Europe and the United States, respectively. OssDsign Cranial PSI is expected to become available in Japan during the third quarter of 2020. The company plans to gradually launch more products in Japan from its growing portfolio of innovative solutions for cranial and facial reconstruction.

