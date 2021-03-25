SMI 11’067 -0.3%  SPI 13’980 -0.3%  Dow 32’420 0.0%  DAX 14’610 -0.4%  Euro 1.1062 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’833 0.1%  Gold 1’733 -0.1%  Bitcoin 49’511 0.8%  Dollar 0.9358 0.0%  Öl 63.4 -1.3% 
Karolinska Development AB (B Aktie [Valor: 3662575 / ISIN: SE0002190926]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.03.2021 08:00:00

Karolinska Development Annual Report 2020 published

Karolinska Development AB (B
1.57 SEK 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – March 25, 2021. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces publication of its Annual Report 2020.

The report is now available to download at www.karolinskadevelopment.com

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Per Aniansson, CFO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 70 866 04 29, e-mail: per.aniansson@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of ten companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com

Attachment


Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Analysen zu Karolinska Development AB (B)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

24.03.21 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
24.03.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
24.03.21 Das Rekordhoch rückt näher
23.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 90.00% Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat mit Partizipation auf den Swiss Equity Basket
23.03.21 Auf der Suche nach Inflationsschutz - so schützen Sie Ihr Depot
19.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Volkswagen
mehr
Hier mehr erfahren!
Auf der Suche nach Inflationsschutz - so schützen Sie Ihr Depot

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin im Aufwind: Teslas können ab sofort mit Bitcoin gezahlt werden - Tesla-Aktie schwächer
Wall Street letztendlich stabil -- SMI schlussendlich im Minus -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefrot
Dufry-Aktie bricht ein: Dufry platziert Wandelanleihe bis 2026 über 500 Millionen Franken
UBS-Urteil in französischem Steuerfall auf September angesetzt - UBS-Aktie gefragt
Millionenstrafe für Kryptobörse Coinbase - Pläne für Börsengang leiden
GameStop legt Zahlen vor - Gewinn unter den Erwartungen - GameStop-Aktie bricht ein
Cathie Wood mit Mega-Kursziel für Tesla: Bald bei 4'000 US-Dollar?
Credit Suisse-Aktie stabil: CS strukturiert Vermögensverwaltungsgeschäft in Österreich neu um
Roche erhält Zulassung für Polivy gegen Lymphdrüsenkrebs in Japan
Carrefour kauft brasilianischen Lebensmittelhändler von Walmart - Aktien höher

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten