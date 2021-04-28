Karo Pharma resolves on sale of own shares

HUDDINGE, Sweden, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the the authorization from the 2021 Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors has resolved to sell up to 1,768,000 own shares to expand the company's financial flexibility. The sale of own shares shall be effected - on one or several occasions before the 2022 Annual General Meeting, where a new mandate should be requested if necessary - on Nasdaq Stockholm at a price within the effective registered price interval on Nasdaq Stockholm, such interval being the interval between the highest purchase price and the lowest sales price. The transfers shall be executed in accordance with Section 5.1.1 part H of the Nasdaq Issuer Rules and otherwise in accordance with all applicable rules and regulation.

For information on the transaction of own shares, please see www.nasdaqomxnordic.com. Transactions of own shares will not be press released separately, unless mandatory disclosure obligations apply.

The total number of holdings of own shares in Karo Pharma at the time of this press release was 1,768,000 and the total number of shares in issue was 225,033,204. Consequently, the company's total holdings of own shares represent 0.79% of the total number of shares.

About Karo Pharma

Karo Pharma delivers smart choices for everyday healthcare. We own and commercialize branded, original over-the-counter products and prescription medicines. Our products are available in more than 60 countries, with Europe and the Nordic region as our core markets. Karo Pharma is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap.

