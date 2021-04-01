SMI 11’137 0.8%  SPI 14’137 0.9%  Dow 32’982 -0.3%  DAX 15’096 0.6%  Euro 1.1105 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’938 0.5%  Gold 1’719 0.7%  Bitcoin 55’859 0.8%  Dollar 0.9456 0.2%  Öl 64.0 0.6% 
Karo Pharma AB
01.04.2021 10:07:00

Karo Pharma completes the acquisition of the brand portfolio from Teva Pharmaceuticals

HUDDINGE, Sweden, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Karo Pharma Aktiebolag ("Karo") today announces that the acquisition of the European OTC brand portfolio from Teva Pharmaceuticals (Teva) for 84 MEUR, which was signed and announced on 3 February 2021, has been completed.

The transaction transfers ownership of the brand portfolio, comprised of Flux®, Decubal®, Lactocare®, Apobase®, Dailycare® and Fludent® from Teva to Karo.

Karo and Teva have had a close and seamless collaboration since the signing of the agreement leading up to the closing according to plan.

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Lorenzen, CEO, +4673-501 76 20, christoffer.lorenzen@karopharma.com  

Carl Lindgren, VP Business Development, +4676-002 60 22, carl.lindgren@karopharma.com

About Karo Pharma

Karo Pharma delivers smart choices for everyday healthcare. We own and commercialize branded, original over-the-counter products and prescription medicines. Our products are available in more than 60 countries, with Europe and the Nordic region as our core markets. Karo Pharma is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap.

The information was submitted for publication by the contact persons set out above, at 09.45 CET on 1 April 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/karo-pharma/r/karo-pharma-completes-the-acquisition-of-the-brand-portfolio-from-teva-pharmaceuticals,c3319006

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/72/3319006/1396495.pdf

Press release (PDF)

 

