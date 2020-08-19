Karmagawa Announces $1.6M Donation for Yemen, Lebanon, Mauritius and Indonesia

MIAMI, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Karmagawa, a non-profit foundation and social-media charity community, co-founded by stock trader and philanthropist Timothy Sykes and photographer Mat Abad, has announced that it is donating $1,600,000 to aid suffering children and families in Yemen, the victims of the recent explosion in Beirut, Lebanon and their families too, to build schools, libraries and feed families that have been hit hard by the COVID pandemic in Bali, Indonesia and to help cleanup the oil spill in Mauritius and help their wildlife and natural habitat recover too.

To help these communities, Karmagawa is donating the $1.6 million to 15 charities that have local teams on the ground in each area: Partners Relief, Bali Children's Project, Unicef, Save The Children, Doctors Without Borders, Direct Relief, Mona Relief, World Food Program, IFAW, Four Paws International, Animals Lebanon, World Central Kitchen, Baitulmaal, Eco Sud, Mauritian Wildlife Foundation.

In Yemen, the pandemic is just the latest blow to a country where 80% of its population (24M+ people) have been displaced due to a war that has brought starvation, violence, disease and lack of sanitation so Karmagawa is donating food supplies, home rebuild supplies and solar panels for water pumps for easier access to clean water.

In Beirut, Lebanon, in response to the recent explosion which killed at least 171 people, injured thousands and has left tens of thousands of people homeless, Karmagawa's donations are helping with debris cleanup, feeding families and providing COVID prevention kits, building repairs and temporary shelters while also helping with the many displaced animals in the area.

In Bali, Indonesia, Karmagawa has already built 20 schools/libraries, but now with the pandemic crushing Bali's tourism and local economy, there's an even greater need to help families with food packages that can last for one month and to provide children with the ability to learning in clean, safe environments.

In Mauritius, roughly 1,000 tons of oil was spilled by the shipping vessel MV Wakashio and Karmagawa's donation is helping provide equipment and supplies for the oil cleanup along with their wildlife recovery efforts as their ecosystem has been greatly impacted by this environmental disaster.

Karmagawa co-founder Timothy Sykes says, "It's our honor to donate badly needed funds and to spread awareness about the world's most pressing issues. This isn't about one person or even one charity, it's about all of us coming together to help those in need as teamwork is key so we cannot thank our community enough for all their support as we help as many people/animals as possible!"

Karmagawa co-founder Matt Abad continued, "We're proud to donate, but also hope people reading this get inspired to donate or at least use their social media to post about these important issues because these hard-hit communities need all the support they can get right now and we must help each other in these difficult times."

