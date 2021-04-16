 Karma Automotive Celebrates Initial Production Run Of 2021 GS-6 Luxury Sedan With Three Custom Design Themes | 16.04.21 | finanzen.ch
16.04.2021 16:47:00

Karma Automotive Celebrates Initial Production Run Of 2021 GS-6 Luxury Sedan With Three Custom Design Themes

IRVINE, Calif., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California-based automaker Karma Automotive today announced the creation of three custom GS-6 vehicle variants with unique tactile branding themes and performance upgrades to commemorate the initial production run of its 2021 GS-6 extended range electric vehicle.

Commemorative special editions designed by Karma’s in-house design staff and assembled at Karma’s production facility in California.

California Design Theme

These GS-6 sedans pay homage to the state of California, where Karma's vehicles are designed and produced. The customized vehicles highlight Karma's new brand positioning and pricing model – one that will provide personalized vehicle options as the company expands its lineup to include the GS-6 Series, the Revero GT® and future product offerings yet to be announced.

Each 2021 GS-6 Special Edition vehicle was designed by Karma's design staff in Irvine, California and assembled at Karma's Innovation and Customization Center (KICC) – the company's production facility in Moreno Valley. Each special edition sedan features a combination of custom badging and color combinations from the Karma Design staff. 

Performance Modifications

The special edition vehicles will also have various performance modifications which will enhance the driving experience. Upgraded motors with higher copper content used to increase the amperage will work to boost the top speed to an electronically-limited 135 miles per hour and decrease their 0-60 times to sub-four seconds. Torque vectoring is employed to selectively redistribute power to the wheels providing optimal hold, making for a fast and effectively balanced system. The vehicle's advanced user interface/ user experience (UI/UX) system integrates special "Launch" and "Track" modes to sharpen the vehicle's handling dynamics. The system monitors and displays the driver's performance statistics and diagnostics via digital gauge clusters and images for immediate feedback.  

"These special edition vehicles are a great way to kick off sales for our new GS-6 lineup," says Karma's VP of Sales and Customer Experience, Joost de Vries. "Each color expresses the vibrance of the California lifestyle where they were created, and the performance modifications encourages driver interaction for a heightened sensory experience."

The custom 2021 GS-6 special editions are available for sale at select dealers.

KARMA GS-6 SPECIAL EDITION'S SPECIFICATION DETAILS


CALIFORNIA RIVIERA 

LA SUN

YOSEMITE GROVE





Exterior Paint  

One-off, Karma Riviera Blue

One-off, Karma Hollywood White

On-off, Karma Yosemite Green  





Wheels

22" Forged Spur Refinished in Metallic Lunar Grey  

22" Dune Twist Midnight Chrome

HRE S200H High Gloss Black





Brake Calipers  

Riviera Blue

Burnt Orange

Yellow





Interior Color Palette 

"Ventura" Grey with Blue & Brown Accents  

"Pebble Beach" Grey with Brown Accents

"Imperial Dune" Brown with Dark Brown Accents  





Exterior Trim

Black Out Package  

Black Out Package  

Black Out Package





Interior Trim  

Custom Forged Carbon Fiber

Custom Open Pore Flat Cut Red Elm Wood

Custom Flat Cut, Open Pore Lace Oak Wood

ABOUT KARMA AUTOMOTIVE  

Karma Automotive, founded in 2014, is a southern California based producer of luxury electric vehicles. Headquartered in Irvine, California with an assembly plant located in Moreno Valley, Karma sells vehicles via its dealer network in North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East. Karma's Innovation and Customization Center, which opened in 2017 offers world-class engineering, design, customization, and manufacturing services along with electrification platforms. Karma's flagship vehicle, the Revero® GT, Green Car Journal's 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year™, is an electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma's goal of offering leading technology with a luxury experience. In 2021 Karma announced the GS-6 Series which include both an extended-range series hybrid EV and their first-ever all-electric vehicle. Every Karma vehicle is created with unparalleled individual care and craftsmanship.

For more information, visit www.karmaautomotive.com, or www.karmanewsroom.com.

Karma Automotive Safe Harbor Disclosure
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions and include Karma Automotive's expectations. Forward-looking statements typically can be identified by the use of words such as "will," "expect," "believe," and similar terms. Although Karma believes that its expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct, and actual results may vary materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated above include, among others, general economic conditions, hazards customary in the automotive industry, competition in certain markets, the volatility of battery prices, failure of customers to perform under contracts, changes in government regulation of markets and of environmental emissions, and our ability to achieve the expected benefits and timing of our electric vehicle projects. Karma Automotive undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The foregoing review of factors that could cause Karma's actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements included in this news release should be considered in connection with information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect Karma Automotive's future results.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/karma-automotive-celebrates-initial-production-run-of-2021-gs-6-luxury-sedan-with-three-custom-design-themes-301270544.html

SOURCE Karma Automotive

