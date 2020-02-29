29.02.2020 15:00:00

Karen Radley Volkswagen welcomes 2020 Passat, prepares for the 2020 Golf to arrive

WOODBRIDGE, Va., Feb. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A lot of exciting things are happening within the 2020 Volkswagen lineup available at Karen Radley VW. Customers looking for a nimble and efficient way to navigate the crowded streets surrounding our nation's capital will find a lot of options available at the Woodbridge-area dealership. The 2020 Volkswagen Passat has already arrived at the showroom with a wealth of upgrades available that include an entirely updated design language, more performance and more connectivity technology. In addition to educating customers about what the 2020 Passat will have to offer, the dealership is also educating potential visitors as to what the 2020 VW Golf might have available.

For the new model year, the 2020 Volkswagen Passat will be powered by a turbocharged, 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine that will produce 174 horsepower, the same as last year, but will also make 207 pound-feet of torque, a noticeable increase over the 2019 model.

The inside of the vehicle will have several new features with an updated dashboard and other premium materials. Upholstery options range from several cloth options up to the VW V-Tex leatherette material. Additionally, VW engineers have provided drivers with a large speedometer and tachometer that also feature an advanced driver information display that will help drivers track the vehicle's fuel consumption.

The most impressive thing about the 2020 VW Passat is its available level of safety technology. All trim grades will be equipped with Front Assist with Pedestrian Monitoring, Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Traffic Alert. Upper models will add Adaptive Front Lighting, Lane Assist and Park Assist. Additionally, all versions of the VW sedan will offer access to both Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ suites of applications.

Karen Radley VW customers will soon be able to take a closer look at the 2020 Volkswagen Golf. The popular hatchback will pick up several new driver assistance systems and a Wi-Fi hotspot for the 2020 model year. Volkswagen has made a change to the Golf lineup where it will be only available in a single trim grade. The hatchback will be powered by a turbocharged, 1.4-liter, four-cylinder engine that will make 147 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque.

Anyone can view the entire Karen Radley VW inventory by visiting the dealership's website, http://www.karenradleyvw.com. The showroom is located at 14700 Jefferson Davis Highway, Woodbridge, VW 22191. Customers can schedule a test drive or start the pre-ordering process for the 2020 Volkswagen Passat or the 2020 Volkswagen Golf today by calling, 833-243-5895.

 

SOURCE Karen Radley Volkswagen

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

28.02.20
US-Dividenden: Performanceantrieb fürs Depot
28.02.20
Rohstoffe: Corona – Jetzt trifft es alle
28.02.20
Natural Gas Output Unfazed by Fall in Investments
28.02.20
Special: Corona Virus und die Märkte | BX Swiss TV
28.02.20
Vontobel: derimail - Versicherer mit tiefer Barriere
28.02.20
SMI droht Fall unter 10.000er-Marke
27.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
27.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.85% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
mehr
Special: Corona Virus und die Märkte | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warren Buffett investiert erstmals in den ETF-Markt
Merz plädiert für höheres Renteneintrittasalter
Steht der Ausbruch bevor? Goldenes Kreuz könnte dem Bitcoin eine neue Rally bescheren
easyJet und IAG streichen Flüge und legen Sparprogramm vor - Aktien verlustreich
Sorgen um Corona-Krise ebben nicht ab: SMI geht deutlich leichter unter 10'000 Punkten ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst unter 12'000er Marke -- Dow im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost schwächer
"Das beste Unternehmen": Warren Buffett begeistert von Apple
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Trends 2020: Das steht in der Kryptobranche in diesem Jahr an
Volkswagen erzielt Rekordgewinn - Volkswagen-Aktie in schwachem Markt dennoch tiefer
MCH-Aktie bricht ein: MCH Group verschiebt Messe Baselworld bis 2021 - Credit Suisse überprüft Kreditrating

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorgen um Corona-Krise ebben nicht ab: SMI geht deutlich leichter unter 10'000 Punkten ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst unter 12'000er Marke -- Dow im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost schwächer
Der Abverkauf an den Börsen ging am Freitag sowohl am heimischen Markt als auch in Deutschland weiter. Der Crash an der Wall Street setzt sich fort. In Asien ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche ebenfalls rasant bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;