Karat® by Lollicup™ Donates Millions of Personal Protective Gear

CHINO, Calif., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Karat® by Lollicup™ is donating over 2,000,000 face masks, 31,000 bottles of sanitizer, and 20,000 face shields to organizations across Los Angeles, Orange, and San Bernardino Counties. The company teamed up with Assemblyman Phillip Chen, Councilman Paul Cheng, and U.S. Congress Candidate for California's 39th District Young Kim to coordinate personal protective gear donations to:

First Responders

Schools

Hospitals

Law Enforcement

Community Centers

The donation is valued at $750,496. The company will deliver the donations by the company's own fleet to each of the recipients to ensure they are allocated for immediate use.

In early March, Karat by Lollicup™ was quick to pivot resources from foodservice products to launch the Karat 3-Ply Face Mask. During a time when face coverings were scarce, the company's CEO recognized the importance of masks to help combat the spread and made it a priority to make protection available to everyone at affordable prices. Since then, they have grown the line of products and sold over 90 million masks to date.

Company CEO Alan Yu stated: "Karat Packaging has been one of the fortunate companies that has survived the lockdown, as well as the economic slowdown of this economy. Now that the California economy is about to re-open, we want to give back to and support our nearby communities so that we can all go back to our normal lives quicker."

Karat by Lollicup™is committed to provide essential products at affordable prices that both consumers and businesses need to move forward throughout this pandemic.

About Karat by Lollicup™ – Karat Packaging is a rapidly-growing manufacturer and distributor of single-use disposable products such as cups, utensils, containers, and most recently, personal protective gear. The company supplies products primarily to foodservice companies from national chains to smaller family-owned restaurants. They also cater to sustainably conscious customers with their line of environmentally friendly options. For more information please visit www.Karatpackaging.com or email marketing@karatpackaging.com.



Contact: Sabrina Huda Sanchez

Email: Marketing@karatpackaging.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/karat-by-lollicup-donates-millions-of-personal-protective-gear-301148848.html

SOURCE Karat by Lollicup