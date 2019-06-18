Kantar, Worldpanel Division reveals Malaysia's most chosen FMCG brands 2019

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Brand Footprint reports top FMCG brands ranking in terms of consumer reach points (CRPs)* specifically in 7 Asian markets -- China mainland, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

(*) Brand Footprint is set apart from other brand rankings by providing information on real consumer behaviour rather than attitude. Consumer Reach Points (CRPs) form the basis of the ranking. An innovative metric that measures how many households around the world are buying a brand (penetration) and how often (frequency), it provides a true representation of shopper choice.

Recipe for Brand Growth in Asia

In Asia, over the last decade or so, consumer trends and focuses have shifted to reflect the following three needs around health and safety, convenience and happiness.

Asian consumers are becoming more cautious of their purchasing choices in terms of their health benefits and the concept of health and safety is evolving at stages defined by consumers in accordance to their lifestyle and life stage needs.

For instance, in top tier or urban cities in Asia, consumers are usually looking for non-additive, high quality, organic or plant-based ingredients etc in foods or beverages they consume or personal care and even household products. An increasing number of millennial and centennial consumers are also looking at the origins or source of the ingredients and products from either an environmental sustainability or personal anti-ageing perspective while the silver or ageing population are looking at whether these products will help with life preservation or to boost immunity to diseases commonly associated with old age.

Consumers also value convenience. Younger people demand for easy to use, purposeful products and packaging that can accommodate their needs, and channels which give them the fastest and easiest access to these products. Across the region, instant foods like snacks, cereal, rice soup or convenient cooking aids like sauces and meal maker, etc. are the products achieving growth when time becomes more precious than money. In terms of channel, thanks to the development of technology and the increase of internet usage across the region, the line between online and offline is getting blurred. Through online, shoppers get easier access to various products with flourishing information and they can also purchase them with just one click anytime, anywhere, which provides greater convenience. As such, many brands are now moving to online and expanding their digital presence to be able to meet consumers wherever they are and whenever they want.

Lastly, oftentimes, shopping is about satisfaction and instant gratification. Thus, consumers are looking for a "feel-good" mentality when they consciously choose one brand over the other. Brands need to cater to their varying needs that arise from different occasions and purposes and give them a compelling reason to choose their products over their competitor's.

Marcy Kou, CEO Worldpanel Division Asia, Kantar

, said: "Consumers are becoming more discerning, informed and well-travelled. As a result, they are exposed to more options, ideas, products, and perspectives. All this influences, shapes and changes their perception and demands to where making a purchase is not just about a product, but what else the brand offers, including a complete shopping experience for them as consumers."

Top 5 most chosen FMCG brands in each local market

China Mainland Top 5

Rank Brand Purchase acts (consumer reach points in millions) Households buying at least once (penetration) Choices by consumer (frequency) 1 Yili 1275 90.9 7.5 2 Mengniu 1053 88.1 6.5 3 Master Kong 850 80.8 5.6 4 Haday 520 73.3 4.0 5 Want Want 453 64.9 3.7

Source: Kantar's Asia Brand Footprint 2019 report

Yili, the number No.1 dairy brand in China mainland, ranked the 1st place in total FMCG market. 9 out of 10 Chinese mainland urban households bought Yili last year. Yili secured its position by meeting the consumer demands of convenience and health. Mengniu, another dairy brand in China mainland took the 2nd place. Master Kong, instant-food products and beverages brand ranked the 3rd, roughly 850 million times being chosen by nearly 80% of urban households across the market in 2018. Haday, the leading brand in seasoning market and Want Want, the largest maker of rice crackers and flavored milk in China mainland ranked the 4th and the 5th respectively.

Indonesia Urban Top 5

Rank Brand Purchase acts (consumer reach points in millions) Households buying at least once (penetration) Choices by consumer (frequency) 1 Indomie 1,241 97.5 42.9 2 So Klin 771 94.7 27.4 3 Kapal Api 673 83.3 27.2 4 Royco 618 85.0 24.5 5 Mie Sedaap 581 87.1 22.5

Source: Kantar's Asia Brand Footprint 2019 report

Indomie, Indonesia's iconic instant noodle brand, offering a rich amount of flavor variations while staying relevant to Indonesian consumers ranked 1st in Indonesia for the 7th consecutive year, winning 97.5% penetration in 2018. Its CRP and frequency are significantly higher compared to the other top 5 brands. Another instant noodle brand, Mie Sedaap, secured the 5th position. The most chosen homecare brand in Indonesia -- So Klin managed to attain the 2nd place in the ranking. Taking the 3rd position is Kapal Api, the most chosen beverage brand as they have been present in roughly 8 out of 10 (83.3%) households. Finally, Unilever Indonesia's food additive brand Royco managed to secure the 4th position.

Korea Top 5

Rank Brand Purchase acts (consumer reach points in millions) Households buying at least once (penetration) Choices by consumer (frequency) 1 Ottogi 95.2 99.2 5.5 2 Masinnen Milk 81.7 90.7 8.2 3 Seoul Milk 81.6 52.1 7.4 4 DONGWON 71.5 57.4 4.4 5 Beksol 65.2 85.4 4.0

Source: Kantar's Asia Brand Footprint 2019 report

In Korea, the most chosen food brand Ottogi secured its 1st place in Korea total FMCG market with absolute high penetration (99.2%), nearly all households picked up from the shelves at least once last year. Including Ottogi, top-ranked food brands grew through actively reinforcing the HMR product line and online investments -- Dongwon, the F&B brand ranked the 4th place and CJ's cooking ingredient brand Beksol ranked the 5th place. Seoul Milk which ranked the 3rd place, strengthened its brand communication initiatives 52.1% penetration picked up from the shelves 81.6 million times last year. Namyang Dairy Products' Masinnen Milk secured its position as a number one brand in dairy market and took 2nd place in total FMCG market.

Malaysia Top 5

Rank Brand Purchase acts (consumer reach points in millions) Households buying at least once (penetration) Choices by consumer (frequency) 1 Maggi 43 86.2 8.5 2 Milo 34 84.8 7.0 3 Marigold 21 65.1 5.5 4 Dutch Lady 21 58.2 6.1 5 Ayam 18 58.2 5.3

Source: Kantar's Asia Brand Footprint 2019 report

Maggi took 1st place mainly by establishing more occasions than previous year. Almost 9 in 10 Peninsular Malaysians had picked up the Maggi brand and chosen it for 43 million times. Ranked at No. 2 is Nestle's Milo, an all-time Peninsular Malaysian favorite beverage -- despite having a much smaller range of product than Maggi, 85% of Peninsular Malaysian households had picked up the brand, racking up 34 million occasions. Malaysia's leading dairy and beverage company Marigold and Dutch Lady pulled a close tie at 3rd and 4th respectively. Marigold had more penetration but in terms of frequency, Dutch Lady made up for the smaller base with a higher hit rate. Ayam, the Malaysian favorite canned food brand, went through a difficult time previous year, but regained trust from their existing users in 2018, picking up more occasions and ranked in top 5.

Philippines Top 5

Rank Brand Purchase acts (consumer reach points in millions) Households buying at least once (penetration) Choices by consumer (frequency) 1 Lucky Me 812 97.7 35.8 2 Nescafe 660 84.2 33.7 3 Surf 545 88.5 26.5 4 Silver Swan 486 80.2 26.1 5 Kopiko 476 72.0 28.4

Source: Kantar's Asia Brand Footprint 2019 report

Lucky Me, a local noodle brand, has emerged on top for the 4th consecutive year. It reached 812 million times in CRPs and nearly all of households (97.7%) have chosen the brand from shelves in 2018. Philippines remains a coffee-loving nation with two coffee brands in the top 5. Nescafe secured its 2nd place through persistent distribution and promotional efforts. Meanwhile, Kopiko has climbed to 5th place, inching its way up from 9th place last year. Surf, the detergent brand managed to hold its 3rd place through playing in diverse sub-categories under home care. 88.5% of consumers have at least once purchased the product last year.

Silver Swan has been a staple condiment in the Philippine kitchen and ranked the 4th place in total FMCG market.

Taiwan Top 5

Rank Brand Purchase acts (consumer reach points in millions) Households buying at least once (penetration) Choices by consumer (frequency) 1 I Mei 83 91 10.8 2 Kuang Chuan 59 77 9.0 3 Fresh Delight 45 69 7.7 4 Wei Chuan Lin Feng Yin 32 42 8.9 5 Uni-President 30 71 5.0

Source: Kantar's Asia Brand Footprint 2019 report

In Taiwan, dairy products demonstrated a higher growth, driven by fresh milk and milk tea products. The winner was I Mei. I Mei's fresh milk played well and it also actively launched new beverages in the market. About 9 out of 10 (91.0%) households have chosen the brand last year. Kuang Chuan, famous for its brand Tea Time, was picked up from the shelves 9 time per households in average last year. It ranked the 2nd place. Fresh Delight and Wei Chuan Lin Feng Yin showed healthy growth and ranked the 3rd and 4th respectively. Uni-President, well known RTD tea drinks company which also supply instant noodle retained the 5th position in total market, reaching 30 million times in CRPs.

Vietnam Urban 4 Key Cities Top 5

Rank Brand Purchase acts (consumer reach points m) Households buying at least once (penetration) Choices by consumer (frequency) 1 Vinamilk 49 91.9 19.4 2 Hao Hao 18 75.6 8.5 3 Nam Ngu 14 68.3 7.6 4 Ngoi Sao Phuong Nam 11 46.6 8.5 5 Milo 11 49.7 8.0

Source: Kantar's Asia Brand Footprint 2019 report

Out of the top 5, two brands belong to the Vinamilk dairy manufacturer, including Vinamilk and Ngoi Sao Phuong Nam. Vinamilk is the most chosen brand in both urban (four key cities) and rural Vietnam. Ngoi Sao Phuong Nam was bought 11 million times by 47% of households in Urban (four key cities). Hao Hao, an instant noodle brand that is highly popular across the market, gained the 2nd place by tapping into the rising need for convenience through launching Hao Hao Handy (cup noodle). Fish sauce brand Nam Ngu took the 3rd place -- 68% of households picked up its products from the shelves 14 million times. Milo is the core brand for Nestle Vietnam and ranked the 5th most chosen brand in total FMCG market in Urban Vietnam (four key cities).

