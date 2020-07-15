15.07.2020 04:00:00

Kantar hosts a live webinar to share the impact of COVID-19 - winning and losing in 2020

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kantar, the world's leading data, insights and consulting company, announced today that they will host a live webinar focused on the impact of COVID-19 in people's purchase behaviour of in-home FMCG products and brands performance based on a new study of seventy-eight categories and 400 brands in Vietnam.

During the webinar, Kantar will be providing insights into the changing patterns of consumption across different consumer groups in In-Home FMCG categories, brand's performance and potential scenarios for the second half of 2020.

"This is the first time Kantar will be showing the overall impact of COVID-19 in brands' performance in the Vietnam market," said Hernan Sanchez, Expert Solutions Director, Asia.

"COVID-19 and mobility restrictions had a deep impact in consumer's behavior during the first half of 2020 which created significant growth opportunities in the in-home FMCG market. We foresee tougher competitive conditions for the rest of 2020 and 2021 and the capacity to improve marketing productivity will be key to succeed."

As the market increases in complexity, decision making is becoming more challenging for commercial teams. Factors that showed a predictable pattern in the past like the GDP evolution, consumer's confidence index or inflation can be dramatically affected in the months to come and this requires the use of AIML decision support systems to navigate the new market conditions.

"The Vietnam In-Home FMCG market (without the impact of COVID-19 pandemic) was expected to grow at +8% YTD May (2020 vs 2019). However, the market has reacted sharply to the restricted mobility measures and new consumer demands, driving actual YTD growth to +15%. Vietnam market offered big opportunities and two thirds of the brands we analysed captured them, showing their agility in these challenging times. We are proud to be supporting leading manufacturers and retailers through Kantar's unique data platform, technology and talent," said Peter Christou, Expert Solutions Director, Worldpanel Division, Vietnam.

About Kantar

Kantar is the world's leading evidence-based insights and consulting company. We have a complete, unique and rounded understanding of how people think, feel and act; globally and locally in over 90 markets. By combining the deep expertise of our people, our data resources and benchmarks, our innovative analytics and technology, we help our clients understand people and inspire growth.

Further information about Kantar can be found at www.kantar.com

