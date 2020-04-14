Kansas Masons Award 232 Scholarships Statewide

TOPEKA, Kan., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kansas Masonic Foundation, Inc., the charitable arm for the Grand Lodge of Kansas, its 200 Statewide Masonic Lodges and Kansas Masons, announces the award of 232 scholarships to Kansas students. The awards total nearly $200,000.

The scholarships, which range from $500 to $2,500, are awarded to graduating high school seniors and students already attending four- and two-year universities and colleges, including vocational and technical colleges, throughout the state.

"It is with great pride that we, as Masons, are able to provide this type of financial support to our future leaders," said Rick Ryan, President of the Kansas Masonic Foundation. "Our commitment to the scholarship program – and to the numerous other programs that benefit Kansans and Kansas communities through the Foundation and the Masonic Lodges throughout the state – is at the core of our belief that charity beyond ourselves strengthens our community."

Over the 50 years of its existence, the Foundation, along with the Grand Lodge of Kansas, its 200 statewide lodges, and nearly 14,000 Kansas Masons, have given thousands of scholarships and millions of dollars to deserving students in Kansas.

"Whether it is this scholarship program, the almost $35 million that Kansas Masons have donated to the University of Kansas Cancer Center, the $20 million that was recently committed as part of the Foundation's 50th Anniversary, or any of the other worthwhile endeavors to help others that Masons are committed to do, our Fraternity provides significant charitable support to Kansas and throughout the world," said Tony Borum, Grand Master of Masons in Kansas. Borum also noted that more than $360 million has been raised annually by the American Masonic philanthropy alone.

About the Kansas Masonic Foundation, Inc.

The Kansas Masonic Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization benefiting Kansans and Kansas communities. The Kansas Masonic Foundation was founded in 1966 to encourage philanthropy from Kansas Masons, their family and friends for charitable, educational and scientific programs. One hundred percent of all donations go toward the various charitable programs. For more information, visit kansasmasonic.foundation.

About the Grand Lodge of Kansas

The Grand Lodge of Kansas is the governing body of Freemasonry in Kansas, formed March 17, 1856, five years before Kansas' statehood. Freemasonry is the oldest, largest and most widely recognized fraternal organization in the world. Freemasons are men, age 18 and over, of good character who strive to improve themselves and make the world a better place. Kansas Freemasonry has nearly 14,000 Kansas Masons and 200 Lodges. For more information, visit kansasmason.org.

