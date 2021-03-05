SMI 10’750 -0.2%  SPI 13’470 0.3%  Dow 30’924 -1.1%  DAX 14’056 -0.2%  Euro 1.1125 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’705 -0.2%  Gold 1’698 -0.7%  Bitcoin 44’868 -3.5%  Dollar 0.9291 0.0%  Öl 67.2 5.0% 
05.03.2021 01:26:00

Kansas Health Science Center Board of Trustees Presents Commendation to President Michele Nealon of The Chicago School of Professional Psychology

WICHITA, Kan., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kansas Health Science Center (KHSC) Board of Trustees is recognizing President Michele Nealon, Psy.D., of The Chicago School of Professional Psychology for her support of the proposed Kansas Health Science Center - Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine (KHSC-KansasCOM). 

(PRNewsfoto/Kansas Health Science Center)

The proposed KHSC-KansasCOM and The Chicago School are two of several institutions that make up TCS Education System, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact. Both schools look forward to a future partnership that solidifies collaboration through integrated health training, faculty exchange, tandem teaching, joint symposium, collaborative research and joint educational opportunities across both institutions. A scholarship has also been established by TCS President Michael Horowitz, Ph.D., for students at The Chicago School who want to attend the proposed KHSC-KansasCOM once it has reached the pre-accreditation phase and is able to recruit students.

"It was my great honor to present commendation to Dr. Nealon on behalf of the KHSC Board of Trustees," said Dr. Tiffany Masson, president of KHSC. "Dr. Nealon has been a source of continued support and inspiration as we've worked to launch the proposed KHSC-KansasCOM and we are grateful for her commitment and shared vision in changing the health care landscape for Kansas and beyond."

The Chicago School integrates theory, professional practice and innovation to provide an excellent education for careers in psychology and related behavioral and health sciences. The proposed KHSC-KansasCOM is focused on training the osteopathic physician of the future to provide effective, empathic and innovative care to optimize the health of patients and their communities.

"We're excited to collaborate with a college that shares our commitment to innovation, service, and community. We're also grateful for TCS Education System, which made a unique partnership like this possible in higher education," said Dr. Nealon.

The proposed KHSC-KansasCOM was recently granted candidate status from the Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation (COCA). The first osteopathic school in Kansas is currently under construction in downtown Wichita at 230 E. William and 130 S. Market, in the historic 90-year-old building once home to Henry's, Macy's and Innes department stores. The campus will include an osteopathic skills training center, standardized patient teaching rooms, large lecture halls, small group study rooms, a virtual anatomy lab and much more.

Learn more at kansashsc.org.

About Kansas Health Science Center:
Kansas Health Science Center is a nonprofit organization committed to training well-prepared physicians and health care leaders who will positively contribute to the overall well-being of our communities. With the goal of opening the proposed Kansas Health Science Center - Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2022, KHSC strives to positively impact the health landscape in Wichita and the state of Kansas through directly addressing the disparity in access to healthcare. The mission of the proposed KHSC-KansasCOM is to train the osteopathic physician of the future to provide effective, empathetic, and innovative care to optimize the health of patients and their communities. KHSC upholds the values of diversity and inclusion, innovation, teamwork, excellence, community, humility, and integrity—creating a dynamic atmosphere committed to providing an excellent academic experience. Learn more at kansashsc.org.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kansas-health-science-center-board-of-trustees-presents-commendation-to-president-michele-nealon-of-the-chicago-school-of-professional-psychology-301241129.html

SOURCE Kansas Health Science Center

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

04.03.21 Vontobel: Erinnerung: Kündigung Bitcoin-Produkt - neues Angebot verfügbar
04.03.21 Weekly-Hits: Globale Energiewende – Neues Greentech-Investment / Airbnb/Booking Holdings – Aufkeimende Ferienstimmung
04.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Vifor Pharma AG
04.03.21 SMI beendet Aufwärtstrend
02.03.21 Robert Halver: Steigende Inflation – wie Sie davon profitieren können! | BX Swiss TV
26.02.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Tesla
mehr

 

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Nach einem positiven Start ins Aktienjahr 2021, hat die Dynamik in den letzten Wochen etwas abgenommen, besonders sind Korrekturen in der Hightechbranche zu verzeichnen. Wie man Zinsängste und Angst vor Inflation dennoch für sich nutzen kann, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Robert Halver: Steigende Inflation – wie Sie davon profitieren können! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ministerium: BioNTech und Pfizer üben Rückruf von Impfstoffen - Aktien uneins
Credit Suisse will Bargeld aus Krisenfonds ausschütten - Credit Suisse-Aktie schwächelt
Powell-Rede sorgt für Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen klar im Minus
Vifor Pharma-Aktie fällt zurück: Corona-Jahr 2020 durchwachsen abgeschlossen
US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten -- SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
ams-Aktie in Rot: Beherrschungs- und Gewinnabführungsvertrag mit OSRAM in Kraft
Euro durchbricht Marke von 1,11 Franken - Höchster Stand seit zweieinhalb Jahren
Square-Aktie gibt ab: Tidal wird von Square übernommen - Square-Aktie schliesst schwach
Novartis unterzeichnet Abkommen mit CureVac zur COVID-19 Impfstoffherstellung - CureVac-Aktie fester
Bitcoin steigt wieder über 50'000 US-Dollar

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit