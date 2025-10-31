Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Kansas City Life Insurance Aktie

31.10.2025 19:16:39

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Q3 Profit Rises

Kansas City Life Insurance
31.01 USD 0.00%
(RTTNews) - Kansas City Life Insurance Company (KCLI) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $3.15 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $1.32 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.1% to $123.78 million from $125.14 million last year.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.15 Mln. vs. $1.32 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue: $123.78 Mln vs. $125.14 Mln last year.

