Kansas City Life Insurance Company Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Kansas City Life Insurance Company (KCLI) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $3.15 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $1.32 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.1% to $123.78 million from $125.14 million last year.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.15 Mln. vs. $1.32 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue: $123.78 Mln vs. $125.14 Mln last year.